Orange Egypt and Partners Launch Country’s First AI Campus in New Cairo, Targeting 100 Startups by 2030

Orange Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding with smart urban developer Paragon Adeer and global innovation platform Plug and Play to launch Egypt’s first artificial intelligence campus at the Sumou Boulevard development in New Cairo, with a four-year program targeting the development of 100 growth-stage AI startups by 2030.

The agreement was signed at the Grand Egyptian Museum in the presence of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology officials and senior executives from Sumou Holding Group and Athar Holding Group. Egypt’s Minister of Supply also attended the launch event.

The AI Campus will span 500 acres and is designed to serve as a regional innovation hub connecting startups, investors and technology partners across the Middle East and Africa. It is built on three core pillars: AI and innovation, education and energy efficiency.

Orange Egypt will lead development of the campus’s smart digital infrastructure, deploying 5G connectivity, Internet of Things solutions and intelligent communication systems. Paragon Adeer, in partnership with Schneider Electric and Plug and Play, will deliver the AI 100 Programme, which will offer bootcamps, industry and venture workshops, applied AI training and capital readiness tracks within the campus ecosystem. Schneider Electric will contribute expertise in sustainable energy infrastructure.

Plug and Play, which has been active in Egypt for more than 20 years, brings its international startup network to the initiative, connecting Egyptian AI companies to global markets and investor communities.

The AI Campus sits within the $1.4 billion Sumou Boulevard mixed-use development in Mostakbal City, New Cairo, which spans more than 500,000 square meters and combines residential, commercial and hospitality components anchored by a two-kilometer walkable boulevard. Paragon Adeer is targeting revenues of 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.9 billion) from the broader development.

Paragon Adeer is a joint venture between Egypt-based Paragon Developments and Saudi Arabia-based Adeer International, backed by Sumou Investment, a subsidiary of Saudi group Sumou Holding. The AI Campus marks Sumou Holding’s entry into the Egyptian market.

The initiative is aligned with Egypt’s Digital Egypt Strategy and Vision 2030, positioning the AI Campus as part of the country’s broader push to establish Cairo as a competitive regional hub for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.