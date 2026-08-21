OADC and AI Analytics Intelligence Partner on Locally Hosted AI Compute for African Enterprises

Open Access Data Centres and AI Analytics Intelligence have partnered to offer locally hosted AI and cloud infrastructure to African businesses, combining OADC’s carrier-neutral facilities with enterprise AI and analytics platforms aimed at organisations that need to keep sensitive workloads inside the continent.

The offering will include high-performance computing capacity — described by the companies as AI Processing Units hosted in OADC facilities — allowing businesses to train and run AI workloads locally rather than routing them to overseas cloud regions.

The companies are positioning the service as an integrated “NeoCloud” solution, a term the industry uses for GPU-specialised cloud providers built specifically for AI workloads rather than general-purpose computing.

Regulated industries are the target

The commercial logic runs through compliance. Financial institutions are named as a priority segment, with AI Analytics Intelligence planning private analytics environments designed for regulated businesses handling sensitive data under local residency requirements.

That focus reflects a tightening regulatory picture. Nigeria’s Artificial Intelligence Control and Regulation Bill, before the National Assembly, would require audit trails and explainability for high-impact decisions including credit scoring. The Central Bank of Nigeria has signalled that regulated institutions will need AI-based compliance and real-time reporting systems within three years. South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority has recommended institutions build their own AI risk management frameworks in the absence of a national standard.

For a bank weighing whether to run a credit model offshore, the question is no longer only latency and cost. It is whether the regulator will accept the arrangement.

“This is more than powerful technology; it depends on infrastructure that is secure, resilient, and built for the realities of our markets,” said David Edoja, founder and chief executive of AI Analytics Intelligence.

OADC chief executive Ayotunde Coker said the partnership would pair the company’s digital infrastructure with AI capabilities to help businesses deploy the technology while meeting performance, security and compliance requirements.

Where it sits

OADC, part of the WIOCC Group, operates open-access data centres connecting enterprises, cloud providers, telecoms networks and digital platforms. The company has been building its position in the African AI compute layer: Coker appeared on Vertiv’s “Powering AI in Africa” panel in April, and OADC was named in June as a distribution partner for DRC-born startup Yamify, which is building a deployment platform for AI tools on African data centres.

The partnership joins a growing set of operators betting that data sovereignty will drive African enterprises toward local compute. Kenya’s Atlancis launched a GPU-powered AI factory in November. UniCloud Africa introduced a sovereign cloud and AI platform across six markets. Cassava Technologies is building GPU capacity with NVIDIA across five countries. Morocco’s $1.2 billion Nexus AI Factory is pitched as sovereign infrastructure.

The argument is consistent across all of them: Africa hosts roughly 1% of global data centre capacity, and access to high-performance compute remains the binding constraint for African AI developers and enterprises.

What has not been said

The companies did not disclose financial terms, initial capacity to be deployed, or a timeline. Nor did they specify which accelerators the “AI Processing Units” refer to — a detail that determines what workloads the infrastructure can realistically support, and whether it competes for inference, fine-tuning or training.

Those are the figures that would distinguish a substantial compute build from a commercial arrangement between two service providers. Until they are published, the partnership reads as a statement of direction.