Nigerian Startup Kofounda to Launch Voice-Powered Website Builder in Local Languages

In a continent where more than 40 million small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remain offline, Nigerian startup Kofounda is breaking barriers by allowing entrepreneurs to build websites using their voice — and in their own languages.

Founded by Timothy Dake, an AI pioneer, and Uduma Glory, a design strategist, Kofounda is a voice-powered platform that enables users to create fully functional websites by simply speaking commands in English, Pidgin, Yoruba, or Hausa. The platform officially launches in November 2025.

“Our mission is to give voice to entrepreneurs,” said Dake. “Many African business owners are more comfortable expressing themselves in their native languages. Kofounda bridges that gap and brings them into the digital economy.”

Voice-Driven AI for Local Empowerment

Using advanced AI and natural language processing, Kofounda interprets speech in multiple Nigerian languages to automatically generate responsive websites — complete with content, images, and e-commerce features.

For example, a user can simply say, “Create a restaurant website with menu and online ordering,” and the system will produce a ready-to-use site within minutes.

This multilingual approach directly tackles one of Africa’s biggest digital barriers: the language divide that keeps millions of entrepreneurs from adopting digital tools built primarily for English speakers.

Recognition and Expansion Plans

Kofounda recently secured $250,000 in funding from Microsoft’s Generative AI Challenge, marking a major endorsement of its inclusive AI mission.

The startup plans to expand across West Africa by 2026, adding new languages and industry-specific features for sectors such as retail, services, and creative industries.

Kofounda’s founders previously created Jummai, the first GPT model trained in Hausa, laying the groundwork for culturally attuned AI systems capable of understanding African idioms, accents, and speech patterns — a critical step toward linguistic inclusion in technology.

A Digital Justice Movement

More than just a business, Kofounda positions itself as part of a digital justice movement aimed at democratizing web access in Africa’s multilingual societies.

“We see inclusion as our competitive edge,” said Glory. “Technology should not only serve those fluent in English or with technical know-how. It should empower everyone, in every language.”

By combining voice technology, AI, and linguistic diversity, Kofounda represents a new frontier in Africa’s digital transformation — one where every entrepreneur can speak their way online.