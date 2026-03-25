Nigeria Leads African AI Surveillance Spending at $470 Million, Report Finds Little Evidence of Crime Reduction

Nigeria has emerged as the largest investor in AI-powered surveillance technologies in Africa, accounting for more than $470 million of an estimated $2.1 billion spent across the continent, according to a new report that raises significant concerns about effectiveness and regulatory oversight.

The findings come from a March 2026 report by the Institute of Development Studies titled “Smart City Surveillance in Africa: Mapping Chinese AI Surveillance Across 11 Countries,” which examined surveillance deployments in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, South Africa and six other countries.

Nigeria’s investment is primarily focused on AI-enabled facial recognition systems and automatic number plate recognition technologies, positioning the country as Africa’s largest buyer of smart city surveillance infrastructure. Across all 11 countries studied, at least 35,000 smart cameras have been deployed, with Nigeria alone accounting for approximately 10,000 more cameras than any other nation in the group.

Mauritius followed Nigeria with $456 million in spending, while Kenya, Zambia and Uganda also made significant investments in surveillance infrastructure.

Much of Africa’s surveillance technology is supplied by Chinese firms and financed through loans from Chinese banks, the report found, with additional contributions from companies based in South Korea, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Western countries.

Despite the scale of investment, researchers found little evidence that expanded digital surveillance has significantly reduced crime or improved prosecution rates across the countries reviewed. The study also highlights significant regulatory gaps, noting that none of the 11 countries has a comprehensive legal framework to balance surveillance activities with data protection and human rights obligations.

The report recommends the introduction of stricter laws, judicial oversight and independent monitoring bodies to ensure accountability.

In Nigeria, the growing reliance on AI surveillance comes amid persistent security challenges including kidnappings and violent attacks. While technologies such as national identity number-SIM card linkage and digital tracking systems have been introduced to enhance security, authorities acknowledge that criminals continue to exploit technological loopholes to evade detection.