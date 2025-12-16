NICE Launches Locally Hosted AI Customer Experience Platform in South Africa

NICE Ltd. has launched its CXone Mpower customer experience platform on a locally hosted cloud in South Africa, expanding its artificial intelligence footprint on the continent despite recent stock pressure.

The Nasdaq-listed company announced on Dec. 10 that the platform is now supported by redundant data centers in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Hosting the system entirely within South Africa ensures customer data remains in-country and complies with local regulatory requirements.

NICE has also invested in regional telecommunications infrastructure to keep voice traffic local, reducing latency and improving call quality. The rollout targets banks, other highly regulated sectors and large enterprises modernizing their customer engagement systems.

CXone Mpower combines NICE’s agentic AI capabilities, enhanced through its acquisition of Cognigy, to support both automated and live-agent interactions. The platform is designed to manage customer journeys across multiple channels while integrating workforce management tools, positioning South Africa as a growing hub for AI-powered customer service.

The company said the launch forms part of a broader African expansion, with deployments already underway in several other countries. NICE plans to work with local partners through briefings and workshops to support adoption.

Despite the expansion, NICE shares have declined by about 35% over the past six months. Earlier this week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives downgraded the stock to “Hold” and set a $120 price target. The company, however, continues to report financial strength, holding more cash than debt and maintaining a gross margin of about 67%.

NICE provides AI-driven cloud solutions for customer engagement and financial crime prevention. Its portfolio includes CXone Mpower, Evidencentral for digital evidence management, X-Sight for advanced AI applications and Xceed for anti-money laundering and fraud detection, alongside data intelligence tools to monitor and reduce financial crime risks.