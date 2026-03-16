Network International and ADCB Egypt Launch AI-Powered Fraud Detection System

Network International and ADCB Egypt have launched an AI-powered fraud detection system as part of Network’s Enterprise Fraud Prevention initiative in Egypt, marking what the companies describe as a first-of-its-kind solution for safeguarding the country’s digital financial transactions.

The two firms have deployed FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, an advanced analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time fraud protection. The system creates a unique behavioral profile for each customer and analyzes millions of transactions to identify and block fraudulent activity while maintaining a seamless experience across customer touchpoints.

Dr. Reda Helal, group managing director of processing for Africa at Network International, said the deployment marks a significant milestone for the company’s payments processing operations in North Africa. “This partnership demonstrates Network’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions across the region,” he said.

Alexandre Graff, vice president of global partners and alliances at FICO, said fraud prevention is a critical priority in Egypt. “FICO Falcon Fraud Manager is the leading AI-powered solution in this space, protecting 4 billion payment accounts worldwide,” he said, adding that the partnership gives Egyptian credit providers greater capacity to stop fraud faster and reduce friction in the customer experience.

Network International and FICO have worked together since 2017, combining FICO’s technology solutions with Network’s digital payments expertise. The companies said the partnership with ADCB Egypt reinforces Network’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda and positions the firm as a preferred fraud management partner for Egyptian banks.