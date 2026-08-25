MTN Names South Africa and Nigeria as First Markets for AI Data Centre Push, With UAE-Backed Partner Unidentified

MTN Group has identified South Africa and Nigeria as the priority markets for the first phase of its AI-enabled data centre strategy, and disclosed a partnership with a UAE-backed investment platform to accelerate the build — though it has not named the Emirati partner, the capital committed or the capacity planned.

The disclosures came in the group’s H1 2026 results booklet. MTN Digital Infrastructure spent the half developing the investment, operating and partnership model for the platform, in line with the group’s Ambition 2030 objectives.

“Priority markets have been identified, with South Africa and Nigeria selected for the initial phase of deployment,” MTN said.

The Africa Data Hub vehicle

After the reporting period, MTN Digital Infrastructure entered a strategic partnership with a UAE-backed data centre investment platform, creating Africa Data Hub Holding Limited. MTN describes it as the vehicle through which future digital infrastructure opportunities will be developed and scaled across key African markets, combining the group’s continental footprint and infrastructure assets with international investment backing and specialist data centre expertise.

MTN did not identify the Emirati investor. That omission is consequential: UAE capital has become one of the largest single sources of African AI infrastructure finance, running through G42’s stalled $1 billion Olkaria project in Kenya, Presight’s work with Côte d’Ivoire, TAQA’s power supply agreement for Morocco’s $1.2 billion Nexus AI Factory, AIQ’s proposed joint venture with Egypt’s petroleum ministry, and Mubadala’s lead in Moove’s $250 million round. Which entity sits behind Africa Data Hub would say a good deal about the scale and terms.

Tower estate as compute

The second disclosure is arguably more distinctive. MTN Digital Infrastructure participated as a strategic investor in ODC’s Series A, backing development of AI-native radio access network and edge intelligence platforms. The two companies have since progressed joint implementation planning, with MTN saying active collaboration is under way to assess priority use cases, deployment opportunities and commercial models.

That is the corporate expression of a thesis MTN set out in May, when group chief technology and information officer Charles Molapisi described converting the operator’s African tower estate into a distributed AI compute grid — installing open GPU configurations at base station sites so the same hardware runs both the radio network and edge AI inference.

The logic is that AI workloads do not all belong in centralised facilities. Inference in particular benefits from sitting close to where data is generated, and an operator with thousands of powered, connected, secured sites across the continent holds an asset that pure-play data centre companies do not.

MTN has been pairing that with efficiency work on the existing network. Its South African unit expanded ZTE’s AI-native EnergyTurbo system across the Western Cape this quarter after a Cape Town trial lifted per-site energy savings from 2.8% to 13.5%.

Where the strategy sits

The data centre push forms part of Ambition 2030, MTN’s repositioning from mobile operator to technology company. At its Capital Markets Day the group set a target of roughly R30 billion in AI value creation over five years across three tracks, with internal efficiency the first.

South Africa and Nigeria are the logical starting points — the continent’s two largest enterprise markets, where MTN already has the deepest infrastructure footprint. South Africa alone accounts for roughly 70% of Africa’s IT load.

The wider opportunity is well documented and, so far, largely unbuilt. Africa hosts about 1% of global data centre capacity. McKinsey projects continental capacity must rise from around 0.4 gigawatts to as much as 2.2 gigawatts by 2030, requiring $10 billion to $20 billion in investment.

MTN says the Africa Data Hub agreement “marks a milestone in the execution of the group’s data centre strategy,” and that it is now working to convert the structures developed during the half into operational projects.

The measure of that will be megawatts and dates. Equinix disclosed this month that it holds R7.5 billion in budget and land in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, with no development under way on either parcel pending demand assessment. Announced intent is not scarce in African data centre infrastructure. Commissioned capacity is.