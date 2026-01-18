MTN Foundation Donates Digital Devices to Support DBE Back-to-School Campaign

MTN South Africa, through the MTN SA Foundation, has renewed its support for education by donating digital learning devices to selected schools nationwide as part of the Department of Basic Education’s Back-to-School Campaign.

The initiative, launched at the start of the 2026 academic year, is aimed at improving access to digital learning tools, particularly for learners in under-resourced schools. It follows the release of the 2025 matric results and marks the start of MTN’s education-focused programmes for the year.

MTN said the rollout aligns with national efforts to improve learning outcomes and expand the use of digital solutions in classrooms. The company noted that the matric results season remains a key national moment that brings together government, business, families and communities around education.

MTN’s partnership with the Department of Basic Education spans more than 20 years. Over that period, the MTN SA Foundation has supported a range of initiatives, including e-learning platforms, educator training, support for Computer Applications Technology and Information Technology subjects, and the establishment of multimedia centres in mainstream and special-needs schools.

The foundation has also been linked to the national matric results announcements for the past six years, reflecting its ongoing involvement in the sector.

Education remains a central focus of MTN’s corporate social investment, with more than half of the foundation’s annual CSI budget allocated to education programmes. These include the MTN Online School, expanded through a partnership with Siyavula to provide free digital learning resources to millions of learners, as well as digital educator training and multimedia learning facilities.

The device donations are being delivered in partnership with provincial education departments, with a focus on quintile 1 to 3 schools in disadvantaged communities. MTN said the effort is intended to support research, collaboration and digital learning for learners who may not otherwise have access to modern tools.

The company said the programme is part of its broader digital inclusion strategy aimed at reducing the digital divide and supporting a more digitally skilled South Africa.