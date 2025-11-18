MTN and Microsoft partner to expand AI-powered learning and productivity tools across Africa

MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile operator, and Microsoft have announced a partnership to broaden access to artificial intelligence-powered learning and productivity tools for people across the continent.

The collaboration marks MTN’s milestone of serving 300 million customers. It will introduce Microsoft 365 with Copilot to MTN users, offering AI-enabled support for research, writing, communication, and collaboration across devices. The package includes Microsoft’s security features, such as built-in protection against phishing, data loss, and other cyberthreats with continuous monitoring across devices.

“Africa’s growth will increasingly be shaped by how effectively its people can participate in the digital world,” MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said. “This new collaboration strengthens that trajectory. Working together, we will open new pathways for innovation and opportunity that will define the continent’s next phase of progress.”

By combining MTN’s reach and local expertise with Microsoft’s global technology capabilities, the initiative aims to help close the skills and opportunity gap and accelerate Africa’s shift from basic connectivity to meaningful digital participation.

“Our collaboration with MTN reflects our shared goal to enable people to learn, create, and participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” said Samer Abu-Ltaif, president for Microsoft Europe, Middle East and Africa. “By bringing Copilot to millions of MTN customers, we are helping unlock new opportunities for learning and innovation across Africa.”

MTN and Microsoft plan to begin rolling out the initiative in selected MTN markets in early 2026. The partnership aligns with MTN’s broader efforts to integrate AI across its network and services, with a focus on practical applications that support learning, accessibility, and wider participation in the digital economy. It also reflects the company’s commitment to developing responsible technology partnerships that promote sustainable growth and shared value.