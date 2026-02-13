Morocco Signs Eight Agreements to Launch AI-Powered Idarati X.0 Super-App

Morocco’s Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform has signed eight cooperation agreements with public institutions and private companies to launch Idarati X.0, a super-app designed to transform how citizens access public services.

The government said the platform will integrate artificial intelligence, a national digital identity system and a national smart digital wallet to streamline administrative procedures and improve service delivery. Authorities have set a six-month deadline to develop and test the application.

Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Amal El Fallah-Seghrouchni oversaw the signing ceremony, which brought together five public institutions, including the National Road Safety Agency and the National Social Security Fund, along with digital identity specialists IDAKTO and ShareID.

Idarati X.0 builds on Morocco’s existing e-government platform, Idarati, which serves as a central portal for administrative procedures and public service information. The super-app aims to decentralize access to government services by consolidating them into a single digital interface.

Public sector signatories also include the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communications; the Ministry of Transport and Logistics; and the National Agency for Land Conservation, Cadastre and Cartography. Additional institutions are expected to join the initiative.

Private sector partners IDAKTO, ShareID and the Moroccan Company for Electronic Services will contribute to defining the system’s technical architecture and functional design.

The national smart digital wallet will be linked to Morocco’s national identity card, issued by the National Directorate of National Security, enabling secure authentication and access to services.

Officials said the project adheres to “privacy by design” and “security by design” principles. The National Commission for the Protection of Personal Data and the Digital Development Agency are involved in overseeing data protection governance and technical verification.

Omar Seghrouchni, president of both the CNDP and ADD, signed the agreements alongside ministerial representatives, underscoring the government’s emphasis on embedding data protection into its digital transformation strategy.

The launch follows workshops organized by the CNDP in 2024 to establish governance frameworks for digital wallets and personal data protection before deployment.

The Idarati X.0 initiative is part of a broader digital agenda led by the Ministry of Digital Transition. It comes shortly after the announcement of “AI Made in Morocco,” a national artificial intelligence strategy that aims to contribute 100 billion dirhams, or about $10 billion, to GDP by 2030, create 50,000 AI-related jobs and train 200,000 graduates in AI skills.

Together, the initiatives signal Morocco’s accelerating push to modernize public services, strengthen digital governance and position the country as a regional leader in AI-driven government transformation.