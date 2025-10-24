Morocco Launches National Program to Train 200,000 Children in Digital and AI Skills

The Moroccan government has launched a groundbreaking national program to introduce 200,000 children to digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), marking a major step toward building the country’s next generation of digital talent and closing the national digital divide.

The program was officially inaugurated on Monday, October 20, 2025, and forms part of Morocco’s broader ambition to establish itself as an inclusive and competitive digital hub under its “Digital Morocco 2030” strategy.

Building Future-Ready Generations

The initiative aims to cultivate digital literacy and technological creativity among children and teenagers, preparing them for a future where AI and data-driven technologies will shape most industries. By doing so, Morocco seeks to develop a skilled talent pipeline aligned with its national goals of digital transformation, innovation, and economic diversification.

The project is the result of a multi-ministerial partnership signed in March 2025, bringing together the Ministries of Digital Transition, Youth, and Economy and Finance, as well as the International Center for Artificial Intelligence of Morocco (AI Movement) — a leading AI institution under the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and operating in collaboration with UNESCO.

“This program embodies Morocco’s commitment to empowering its youth with the skills of the future,” said Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition. “AI and digital knowledge are no longer optional — they are essential for inclusive growth and innovation.”

Pilot Phase and National Rollout

The program’s pilot phase was launched simultaneously in twelve cities across Morocco, involving 65 supervisors from participating youth centers who will guide children through hands-on workshops, interactive learning modules, and creative digital projects.

Following the pilot, the initiative will gradually expand nationwide, ensuring that children from both urban and rural areas gain access to early digital education. The training modules are designed to introduce fundamental concepts such as coding, robotics, AI basics, and responsible technology use in an age-appropriate and engaging way.

A Pillar of “Digital Morocco 2030”

The initiative directly supports Digital Morocco 2030, the country’s flagship strategy to advance digital inclusion, innovation, and competitiveness. The plan aims to:

Train 100,000 young people annually in digital professions (up from 14,000 in 2022 )

in digital professions (up from ) Establish specialized technology schools and innovation hubs

and Encourage AI adoption across government, education, and industry sectors

By training 200,000 children, Morocco is laying the foundation for a digitally literate population, capable of sustaining the kingdom’s digital transformation and contributing to technological sovereignty.

Driving Africa’s Innovation Future

Morocco’s investment in early AI education aligns with continental trends emphasizing youth digital empowerment. With over 70% of Africa’s population under the age of 30, programs like this are viewed as essential for turning Africa’s demographic dividend into a technological advantage.

“Through this initiative, Morocco is not just training future coders or engineers — it is nurturing informed digital citizens who will shape the ethical and innovative use of AI,” said a representative of the AI Movement.

As Morocco continues to invest in AI education, local innovation ecosystems, and inclusive technology access, the kingdom strengthens its position as a regional pioneer in digital transformation and AI-driven development.