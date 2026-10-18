Moroccan Experts Rank Cyber Risk Ahead of AI as AI Tops Global Risk List for First Time

Cyber risk is the top concern among Moroccan experts, ahead of AI and big data, according to AXA’s 13th Future Risks Report, produced with Ipsos. Globally, however, experts ranked AI and big data as the leading risk for the first time.

The survey, relayed by Moroccan daily Le Matin, questioned 28,345 people between May 14 and June 24:

4,345 experts across 62 countries and regions

24,000 members of the public in 19 countries

At the global level, AI and big data overtook climate change, which fell to second place. Geopolitical instability, cyber risks and energy risks followed.

The 129 Moroccan experts surveyed ranked cyber risks first, AI and big data second and climate change third. The future of work, pandemics and demographic shifts also made their top 10. Social fragmentation and natural resources did not.

Moroccan members of the public saw things differently. They ranked pandemics and infectious diseases first, followed by climate change, chronic diseases and AI.

On preparedness, about 53% of Moroccans said they felt well or fairly well prepared for a major crisis, while 44% said they did not. Some 85% of respondents said their main concerns could be at least partly avoided.