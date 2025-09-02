Microsoft South Africa Trains Over 1 Million People in AI Skills, Launches Free AI Navigator Platform

Microsoft South Africa has trained over one million South Africans in artificial intelligence (AI) skills as part of its AI Skills Initiative, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward building a future-ready digital workforce.

The achievement, announced by Tiara Pathon, Microsoft SA’s AI Skills Director, was highlighted during her keynote address at the Cape Chamber’s South Peninsula Chapter meeting.

A Pivotal Moment for South Africa’s Digital Workforce

Launched in early 2024, the initiative aims to equip individuals, businesses, and communities with AI literacy and advanced technical skills.

“The AI economy is reshaping how we work and live,” Pathon said. “It’s a pivotal moment for South Africa to lead in AI skilling and democratise access to these transformative technologies.”

The programme works across non-profits, training organisations, and government agencies, ensuring broad participation and equal access for diverse learners.

Microsoft’s AI Skills Initiative: Key Achievements

The initiative targets learners across all ages and professional backgrounds, focusing on inclusivity and economic empowerment. Key milestones include:

1 million+ South Africans trained in AI and digital literacy

in AI and digital literacy 50,000 industry-recognised AI certifications issued to young professionals

issued to young professionals 300,000 youth trained through a partnership with the Youth Employment Service (YES)

through a partnership with the 200 SMMEs and 2,000 individuals equipped with advanced AI and digital capabilities

Through these efforts, Microsoft is contributing to closing South Africa’s digital skills gap, enabling the workforce to adapt to AI-driven economies and participate meaningfully in emerging sectors.

AI Skills Navigator: A Free Upskilling Platform

To accelerate digital skilling, Microsoft SA launched the AI Skills Navigator, a free, self-paced learning platform designed for individuals and organisations.

Key Features Include:

Multiple AI learning paths for beginners, intermediate users, and experts

for beginners, intermediate users, and experts Training tailored to specific roles , career goals , and industries

, , and Access to certifications to validate AI competencies

to validate AI competencies A comprehensive hub connecting learners to global Microsoft resources

This resource provides scalable access to AI education and empowers people to develop job-ready skills aligned with the future of work.

Why It Matters for South Africa

With AI rapidly transforming economies worldwide, skills readiness is critical for South Africa’s digital transformation and inclusive growth.

South Africa faces high youth unemployment and growing skills gaps in the tech sector.

and in the tech sector. AI presents an opportunity to drive innovation , create jobs , and enable entrepreneurship .

, , and . By building local AI capacity, South Africa can better compete globally while unlocking opportunities for underserved communities.

“Our initiatives are not just about technology,” Pathon said. “They are about transforming lives and enabling economic participation. By equipping our people with AI skills, we’re laying the foundation for a resilient, innovative, and inclusive digital economy.”

The Road Ahead

Microsoft South Africa plans to expand its partnerships, increase access to certifications, and scale its AI learning ecosystem to reach even more learners.

The company’s vision is clear: democratise AI education, strengthen digital inclusion, and empower South Africans to thrive in an AI-first world.