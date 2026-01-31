Microsoft South Africa, SABC Partner to Deliver AI and Digital Skills Training via SABC Plus

Microsoft South Africa and the South African Broadcasting Corporation announced plans to expand access to artificial intelligence fluency and digital skills training through the broadcaster’s digital platform.

The initiative was announced at the 2026 Microsoft AI Tour in Johannesburg. It is driven by Microsoft Elevate, the company’s skills development programme focused on preparing individuals and organisations for an AI-driven economy. The effort builds on the AI Skills Initiative launched in 2025, when Microsoft pledged to train 1 million South Africans by 2026.

Since the start of that initiative, Microsoft says it has engaged 4 million learners, trained 1.4 million people and issued credentials to nearly 500,000 citizens. The collaboration with the SABC is intended to expand inclusive access to digital skills nationwide.

Microsoft said AI and data capabilities are becoming increasingly important for employability. It cited the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2025, which identifies AI and data skills among the fastest growing through 2030. LinkedIn data shows AI hiring increased 25% year over year, while AI literacy job postings rose 70%, extending beyond technical roles.

Learning Through SABC Plus

The companies plan to integrate AI fluency modules, updated digital literacy pathways and co-branded digital badges into SABC Plus. The platform has just over 1.9 million registered users, with about 25% active users, according to the announcement.

Through SABC Plus, learners will be able to access on-demand content, complete assessments and earn recognized credentials designed to improve employability.

“AI can be a powerful bridge to opportunity. By partnering with SABC, we aim to embed digital and AI skills into the daily lives of millions of South Africans,” said Tiara Pathon, Microsoft Elevate AI Skills Director for South Africa. She said the programme will provide practical, credentialed learning pathways for learners, educators and job seekers.

Vukani Mngxati, chief executive officer of Microsoft South Africa, said the agreement is aimed at scaling access to skills, accelerating employability and empowering communities through device-based learning at home.

Microsoft said the programme aligns with national priorities to reduce the digital divide, prepare young people for the future of work and support inclusive participation in an AI-powered economy.

AI Adoption and Broader Programmes

According to Microsoft’s AI Diffusion Report, South Africa’s AI adoption increased from 19.3% in the first half of 2025 to 21.1% in the second half, a rise of 1.8 percentage points. Globally, generative AI tools now reach 16.3% of the population, up from 15.1% earlier in the year. The report says adoption in the Global North is nearly twice as fast as in the Global South, highlighting the need for inclusive skills programmes.

Lungile Binza, the SABC’s chief operations officer, said the partnership supports the broadcaster’s public mandate to inform, educate and empower citizens through accessible digital learning and industry skills development.

The memorandum of understanding with the SABC builds on several Microsoft Elevate programmes in South Africa, including Ikamva Digital for TVET colleges, ElevateHer for women in technology, Civic AI for non-profits and the Youth Employment Service 50K Certification Programme, which provides free Microsoft certification exam vouchers to young people.

Microsoft said the joint effort is designed to ensure that access to AI and digital skills training is not limited by geography, background or income level, and to expand practical skills pathways for the future of work.