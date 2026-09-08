Microsoft Names Angela Nganga East Africa Lead, Handing a Government-Relations Specialist Its Most Stalled African Project

Microsoft has appointed Angela Nganga as Country Lead for East Africa, placing an executive whose background is in government engagement and public policy into a market where the company’s largest planned investment is blocked on precisely those terms.

Nganga, based in Nairobi, joined Microsoft in 2012 and most recently served as Regional Director of Customer Success for East and West Africa. She has also held roles as Director of Corporate Affairs for the Middle East and Africa and Education Industry Director for Africa. Before Microsoft she held senior corporate affairs and public policy positions at Telkom Kenya and AAR Health Services, part of more than 20 years across technology, telecommunications, healthcare, public affairs and policy.

What she inherits

Microsoft’s $1 billion data centre at Olkaria, announced with UAE partner G42 during President William Ruto’s Washington state visit in May 2024, has not been built.

The project stalled over power. Kenya’s installed generation capacity sits at roughly 3,000MW, and the facility’s requirement was revised upward from an initial 60MW to 1,000MW for regional use — a third of the national grid. Ruto acknowledged in May that the electricity system could not accommodate it without disrupting supply to households and industry.

Reporting covered by iAfrica in May identified a second obstacle: the Kenyan government held back from committing to the computing purchases Microsoft and G42 sought. That is a commercial guarantee question rather than an engineering one, and it is the kind of impasse that gets resolved through government negotiation.

Appointing someone whose career has been built on exactly that is a legible signal, whether or not Microsoft intends it as one.

Producers, not consumers

Nganga’s stated priorities are skills, partnerships and local capability.

“I look forward to partnering with governments, enterprise and the local startup ecosystem to build AI skills and workforce readiness, and to help partners develop and scale locally relevant solutions to real-world challenges,” she said. “Enabling East African companies to become producers as well as consumers of AI innovation is essential to its success in the global digital economy.”

That framing is now close to standard across the continent’s AI discourse — from Nigeria’s Bosun Tijani to Zambia’s Percy Chinyama to Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at GITEX Nigeria this month. Microsoft’s own Kenya country general manager Phyllis Migwi made the same point at the KAISA launch: “We must become not just adopters but creators and innovators.”

The tension in a hyperscaler making that argument is not new. The Rest of World investigation iAfrica covered in May documented that Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa have each named dependence on US technology companies as a strategic risk in their draft AI strategies, while simultaneously relying on those companies for infrastructure.

What Microsoft has actually delivered in Kenya

The skills work has moved faster than the infrastructure. Kenya expanded its Microsoft partnership in June to scale AI and digital skills training across all 47 counties, working with the ICT Authority and Pathways Technologies. Microsoft is a founding partner in KAISA, the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Skilling Alliance led by KEPSA, supporting curriculum development, innovation incubation and research acceleration. Kenya and South Africa were both named priority markets in Microsoft’s global AI skilling drive.

Meanwhile the compute gap has widened around it. Kenya has two AI-capable data centres against South Africa’s five, on Data Centre Map figures. AWS signed an agreement with Konza’s Technopolis Authority this month covering an on-site Outpost. Airtel subsidiary Nxtra is building 44MW at Tatu City. A Greek firm has proposed a $1.5 billion off-grid facility in Mombasa, designed explicitly to avoid the constraint that stopped Olkaria.

Microsoft has not indicated whether Olkaria will proceed, in what form, or on what timeline. Nganga’s appointment does not answer that. It does suggest the company thinks the answer runs through Nairobi rather than through Redmond.