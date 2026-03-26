Meta to Test AI-Powered Product Summaries and Streamlined Checkout on Facebook and Instagram

Meta is testing new artificial intelligence features on Facebook and Instagram designed to give shoppers more product information and streamline the path to purchase, the company announced this week at the Shoptalk 2026 conference.

The new experience will allow consumers who click on an ad or visit a website from either platform to see a pop-up featuring AI-generated summaries of user reviews, general brand information, recommended products, potential discounts and a button to add items directly to their cart. The review summary feature is similar to Amazon’s generative AI product review tool, introduced in 2023, which condenses hundreds of user reviews into a short paragraph displayed on a product page.

Meta is pairing the product discovery features with an updated checkout flow built in partnership with payment providers Stripe and PayPal, allowing consumers to complete purchases without leaving the app. The company said it is also working on integrations with Adyen and Shopify, which will roll out in the future. Advertisers will control which checkout partner they use.

The company also announced updates to its creator affiliate tools. Facebook creators will gain access to an expanded range of affiliate partners, including Amazon, eBay and Temu in the United States, Mercado Libre in Latin America and Shopee in Asia. Instagram will test similar affiliate integrations later this year. Affiliate partners will choose which products they want featured and set the commission rates creators receive when a sale is made through their account.

Instagram Reels creators will also gain access to product catalogs from businesses in 22 countries to help them identify products to feature in their videos.