Meet The Winners Of The Meta Llama Impact Accelerator Program From Sub-Saharan Africa

Meta today celebrated the culmination of the Meta Llama Impact Accelerator 2025, a program that has brought together some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most promising founders using Llama, Meta’s large language model, to address real challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, public safety, and public services. The program culminated in Demo Day events across Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa, showcasing groundbreaking ideas and announcing national winners who received a combined funding of $50,000.

The top winners from each country in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will pitch at the AI Summit 2025 in Dubai on November 3–4, 2025, competing for up to $100,000 in regional funding. Details of the winners are:



Nigeria

1st Place [$25,000]: MARMAR – Building an AI-native electronic medical record and mobile platform to eliminate medication errors in hospitals and homes.

2nd Place [$15,000]: Purple Labs – Developing MediSync, an AI-powered diagnostic tool to transform patient care.

3rd Place: [$10,000]: DAWN AI Study – Redefining inclusive learning through AI-powered early assessment and emotional-cognitive support.

Senegal 1st Place [$25,000]: Kajou – Delivering offline AI-powered e-learning for community health workers through the kSANTÉ platform. 2nd Place [$15,000]: SamaCoach – Promoting public health through AI-driven fitness and wellness programs. 3rd Place [$10,000]: LOOKA Research – Bridging Africa’s data gap with an AI-powered market intelligence platform.

South Africa 1st Place [$25,000]: eFama – Connecting farmers and buyers through an AI-powered marketplace and fair-pricing engine. 2nd Place [$15,000]: CatalyzU – Using AI to align workforce skills and training with business goals. 3rd Place [$10,000]: Four Minute Medicine – Using microlearning and AI simulations to reduce medical errors in healthcare training.

Kenya 1st Place [$25,000]: DPE – Transforming public health communication through localized, AI-driven messaging. 2nd Place [$15,000]: Esheria Ventures – Developing Kenya’s first multilingual “digital paralegal.” 3rd Place [$10,000]: Neural Labs Africa – Bridging diagnostic gaps through AI-powered radiology and teleradiology tools.



Beyond Demo Day, all participating startups will continue to receive six months of post-program support, including business advisory, technical assistance, and ecosystem exposure to help them scale their impact.

“The Meta Llama Impact Accelerator 2025 has been instrumental in fostering a new wave of AI innovation across Sub-Saharan Africa, in close collaboration with national ministries and local partners” said Balkissa Ide Siddo, Director for Public Policy across SSA at Meta. “We are incredibly proud of the groundbreaking solutions developed by these startups, which demonstrate the immense potential of AI to address critical challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, public services, and public safety within their communities and beyond.”

The accelerator received more than 1,400 applications from across the region, with 40 startups selected across Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa. Over six weeks, participants engaged in tailored business sessions to refine go-to-market strategies and strengthen scalability, technical workshops with Meta engineers, and mentorship from AI specialists, investors, and business coaches. Following the accelerator, participating startups will benefit from a six-month post-program support phase, which includes specialized workshops, early access to Meta tools and resources, and investor connections, helping them continue to refine, scale, and bring their AI solutions to market. The Meta Llama Impact Accelerator 2025 demonstrates how innovation and cross-sector partnerships can help shape an inclusive AI future that reflects local realities and drives meaningful progress across the continent.