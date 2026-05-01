Malawian Innovator Wins ICT Award for AI-Powered Eye-Control System for People With Motor Disabilities

A Malawian innovator has won the Best Social Impact Solution category at the 2026 National ICT Innovation Awards for developing an AI-powered eye-control system that enables people with severe motor disabilities to operate computers using only eye movements.

Chimwemwe Liwonde, a first-class computing graduate, designed the desktop assistive solution to support individuals with conditions such as cerebral palsy and quadriplegia. The system uses computer vision and artificial intelligence through a standard laptop webcam, eliminating the need for costly specialized hardware. It runs entirely offline, making it suitable for environments with limited or unreliable internet connectivity.

The awards are organized by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority, which recognizes locally developed technology solutions addressing real-world challenges. The project was developed with support from Unipod Malawi, which provided incubation and mentorship to refine the concept from an academic prototype into a deployable solution.

The innovation is intended to support inclusive education and rehabilitation, offering a low-cost alternative tailored to local needs in Malawi. Its developers say the technology has the potential to expand access to digital tools for underserved communities and individuals with disabilities who cannot afford imported assistive systems.

During the awards event, Liwonde presented the innovation to government officials, development partners and private sector representatives, highlighting the role of locally developed technology in addressing pressing social challenges.

Plans are underway to scale the solution nationally, with a focus on partnerships with educational institutions and disability-focused organizations to support broader adoption. The recognition reflects growing momentum in Malawi’s innovation ecosystem around inclusive technologies aligned with national digital and development priorities.