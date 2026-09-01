La Francophonie Convenes First Digital Governance Forum as Francophone Africa Builds a Fourth AI Rulebook

The International Organization of La Francophonie has held its first Forum on Digital Governance in Geneva, adding a language-based layer to an African AI governance landscape already organised around continental, regional and national frameworks.

The forum’s central proposition is familiar: that to strengthen sovereignty, Africa must move from being a user of digital innovation to a producer of it. What distinguishes it is the organising principle. The African Union’s Continental AI Strategy works by geography, as do the East African Community, COMESA and ECOWAS-adjacent efforts. The OIF works by language — which, for Francophone Africa, is precisely where the AI gap is most acute.

Why the language framing matters here

Francophone African countries have been coordinating on AI with unusual speed this year. In July, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali and Senegal adopted a shared governance framework developed by the advocacy organisation Niyel, built around ethics, inclusion, transparency and digital sovereignty, and submitted as a written contribution to the UN’s first Global AI Dialogue.

That framework was explicit about the problem the OIF forum now takes up at institutional level: that AI systems developed elsewhere carry assumptions that do not transfer, and that uncontrolled adoption of foreign tools risks deepening technological dependence and reproducing biases that fail to reflect African realities.

The linguistic dimension is not incidental. French-language AI resources are considerably thinner than English ones, and African French — let alone Wolof, Bambara, Mooré or Fon — barely registers in training data. Google extended its free student AI offer into Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo for the first time last week, which indicates how recently these markets have been treated as commercially relevant by the major providers.

The numbers behind the argument

Africa’s AI market could reach $16.5 billion by 2030 and contribute as much as $1 trillion to continental GDP by 2035, on African Development Bank projections.

Set against that, roughly 70% of African countries have yet to adopt appropriate AI regulation, and about 70% of the continent’s data centre capacity sits in South Africa. Those two concentrations describe the same problem from different angles — the rules and the infrastructure are both unevenly distributed, and Francophone West Africa holds little of either.

The Lawyers Hub and Agence Française de Développement made the sharper version of this argument in May: African strategies are being written faster than the institutions needed to implement them, and the EU AI Act — the world’s first comprehensive AI legal framework — was drafted without African input while imposing compliance costs of up to €400,000 on providers of high-risk systems.

Where AI is already working

The sectoral picture is more encouraging than the governance one. In agriculture, AI supports productivity through soil and climate data analysis. In healthcare, it accelerates certain diagnoses. In education, it enables personalised learning pathways. Digital technologies and AI together could generate millions of jobs in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

Côte d’Ivoire offers a Francophone example. Yacouba Kouraogo, an AI researcher and lecturer, points to the Virtual University of Côte d’Ivoire, which delivers distance learning at scale. “The integration of artificial intelligence is no longer an option, but a strategic necessity,” he says.

Kouraogo also makes a point worth keeping in view amid the current urgency: AI did not begin in 2022. “Since the 1940s and 1950s, people were already talking about artificial intelligence,” he notes — in academic settings, as a set of techniques for solving complex problems. The commercial acceleration is recent; the field is not.

A fourth layer

The practical question the OIF forum raises is whether another governance layer helps or fragments further.

Francophone African states now sit inside the AU Continental AI Strategy, their respective regional blocs, the Niyel six-country framework, and now an OIF process — while several are simultaneously negotiating bilateral AI arrangements with France, the UAE, China and the United States.

The case for the OIF layer is that language is a real technical constraint, not a diplomatic convenience, and that a body organised around it can address problems geography-based frameworks tend to skip. The risk is the one the Lawyers Hub identified: more strategies, written faster than anyone can implement them.