SafariOS: Tanzanian Tourism Operator Commissions AI Concierge Ahead of AFCON 2027

A Tanzanian tourism operator has commissioned an AI concierge for hotel guests, timed to be working before Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda co-host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

SafariOS is being built by Skye Africa Intelligence for an established tourism business owned by Ernest Magesa, using conversational AI supplied by Brand Engagement Network. The first release covers hotel guest assistance, with the stated intention of extending the same conversation across later stages of a visitor’s trip.

“We commissioned SafariOS because visitors still lose time on the small things — a reliable answer, a ride, a person who can help,” Magesa said. “AFCON will put a spotlight on this region. We are building a service that has to work in June 2027 and in the quiet months after that.”

AFCON PAMOJA 2027 runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027. SafariOS is an independent commercial project and not an official product of the Confederation of African Football or the tournament.

A small start, stated plainly

Skye chief executive Lefentse Nokaneng was unusually direct about the scale. “Start with the hotel. Earn the rest of the journey. That is how a small team actually gets into a market the large platforms talk about.”

That framing is more honest than most AI launch copy. The project is one operator’s commission, in a market that sits on the doorstep of Arusha, Ngorongoro and the Serengeti and draws millions of international visitors a year.

Who is building it

Skye is a South African-incorporated company majority-held by Valio Technologies, with Nasdaq-listed Brand Engagement Network as a minority shareholder. BEN chief executive Tyler Luck sits on Skye’s board and BEN supplies the underlying technology, adapted from conversational concierge systems it has previously deployed in hospitality.

“Skye knows this market and runs the build,” Luck said. “BEN supplies the technology and remains a shareholder.”

Skye signed a memorandum with the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community in August to support deployment of AI health tools across ECSA-HC member states, including disease surveillance and youth mental health support.

What has not been said

Neither company has named Magesa’s business, the number of properties involved, a launch date, the languages SafariOS will support, or the value of the commission.

The language question matters most. A visitor concierge in Tanzania serves international tourists in several languages, but also domestic travellers — and Kiswahili capability is where general-purpose conversational AI tends to be weakest. Research covered by iAfrica has repeatedly found mainstream models underperforming in African languages, and the GSMA estimates fewer than 2% receive meaningful support.

The regional context

South African Tourism launched Siyanda, an AI travel assistant offering personalised recommendations, in January. Zimbabwe put AI at the centre of its tourism strategy at this month’s Sanganai expo. Tanzania separately secured a $170 million Korean loan in August for an AI and digital technology institute.

A hotel concierge is modest against those. But it is a paid commercial deployment rather than a strategy document, and Nokaneng’s case is that the modest version is how the larger one gets earned.