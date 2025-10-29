KZN MEC Urges AI Safeguards for Artists at G20 Culture Working Group Meeting

As the world accelerates into the digital age, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, has called for stronger protections for artists’ intellectual property and moral rights amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

Speaking at the fourth G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting in Zimbali, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, October 27, 2025, Khawula said AI presents both opportunities and complex challenges for the creative industries, which remain among the fastest-growing sectors in the global economy.

“Cultural and creative sectors are not peripheral to development; they are central to how nations innovate, how communities express identity, and how economies diversify,” said Khawula. “While AI brings boundless opportunities for creativity and innovation, it also poses new and complex challenges. But these challenges can be seen as opportunities for new inroads, new frontiers, and new bridges.”

Culture as a Driver of Sustainable Development

The G20 Culture Working Group, established in 2020, promotes culture as a driver of sustainable development, creative economy growth, and cultural heritage protection. This year’s discussions, held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” explored how cultural cooperation can underpin inclusive global growth.

Representing South Africa, Khawula underscored that KwaZulu-Natal’s creative and cultural industries offer a gateway into the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the wider African continent.

“For South Africa, and for KwaZulu-Natal in particular, the creative and cultural industries represent a new frontier of economic opportunity — a way to build prosperity that is inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in our identity,” he said.

Heritage, Tourism, and Trade

Khawula highlighted Africa’s cultural diversity and tourism potential as key levers for investment and trade, noting that cultural and heritage tourism “is not just about preserving history — it is about translating heritage into opportunity.”

He cited KwaZulu-Natal’s historic and sacred sites, such as the Valley of the Zulu Kings, the Drakensberg Mountains, the Ohlange Institute, and Sibhudu Cave, as examples of how the province is transforming heritage spaces into centres of learning, innovation, and sustainable tourism.

“As global partners look to Africa, we invite you to see our province and South Africa not merely as a destination, but as a dynamic springboard for regional collaboration and creative trade,” Khawula said.

Building an Inclusive Creative Economy

The MEC also urged G20 member states to strengthen multilateral relations that integrate Africa’s creative industries into global value chains. He pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a pivotal framework for unlocking new opportunities in film, music, fashion, gaming, and digital storytelling.

“Through strategic partnerships, may this meeting of ministers and all critical stakeholders integrate our creative industries into global value chains,” he said. “No one should be left behind.”

Khawula concluded by calling for equitable trade partnerships and inclusive innovation, stressing that Africa’s creative industries must be empowered to shape — not just consume — the technologies transforming the global cultural landscape.