Kenya and Rwanda ICT Ministers Hold Bilateral Talks on AI, Data Centres and Digital Economy Cooperation

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo Gitau has held bilateral talks with Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire on strengthening cooperation between the two countries on the digital economy, with artificial intelligence, data centres and innovation ecosystems featured prominently in the discussions.

The talks focused on expanding collaboration in AI, data centres, digital infrastructure, innovation ecosystems and talent development across both nations. Both sides agreed on the need to accelerate the implementation of existing agreements and frameworks while improving coordination through regional platforms such as Connected Africa and Smart Africa.

The engagement reinforced shared ambitions between the two countries to strengthen regional integration and build a more competitive and resilient digital economy across the continent. Kenya reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Rwanda and other African partners to advance innovation-driven growth and deepen cooperation in emerging technologies that support long-term economic transformation.