Japan Pledges $5.5B to Boost Africa Ties, Launches AI Training Program at TICAD 9

At the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), Japan unveiled an ambitious plan to strengthen its influence in Africa by proposing the creation of a new “Indian Ocean–Africa economic zone.” The initiative seeks to deepen integration between Africa, India, the Middle East, and other Indian Ocean economies while driving sustainable development across the continent.

Key Highlights

$5.5 Billion in Development Loans : Japan pledged $5.5 billion through the African Development Bank to support infrastructure, electrification, and industrialization.

: Japan pledged through the to support infrastructure, electrification, and industrialization. AI Talent Development : Tokyo announced plans to train 30,000 AI experts across Africa within the next three years , accelerating digital transformation and job creation.

: Tokyo announced plans to across Africa within the next , accelerating digital transformation and job creation. Global Governance Reform : U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called for African permanent representation on the U.N. Security Council and reforms to the global financial system, highlighting Africa’s underrepresentation in decision-making.

: U.N. Secretary-General called for African and reforms to the global financial system, highlighting Africa’s underrepresentation in decision-making. Addressing Financing Barriers: João Lourenço, Angola’s President and African Union Chair, emphasized the need to improve access to affordable capital, calling current borrowing costs “a persistent barrier” to growth and technological advancement.

Strategic Context

TICAD 9, attended by delegates from 50 African nations alongside global institutions, reflects Japan’s efforts to reassert influence in Africa amid rising competition from China and declining U.S. engagement. The summit focuses on economic growth, peace, education, healthcare, climate resilience, and digital innovation, with a “Yokohama Declaration” expected later this week.

This marks a pivotal moment in Africa-Japan relations, blending investment, technology transfer, and AI skills development to unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.