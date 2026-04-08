Is The CV Dead? Why AI Is Forcing SA Businesses To Rethink Hiring

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the way organisations recruit talent. But while many businesses are experimenting with AI-powered CV screening, digital transformation consultancy DY|DX believes companies may be solving the wrong problem. In fact, the real disruption AI is bringing to hiring may not be automation of recruitment but the decline of the CV itself.

“With more candidates using AI to write CVs and more companies using AI to screen them, we’re entering a strange new dynamic where AI-generated applications are being evaluated by AI-driven tools,” says Keren-Amy Laughton, Partner at DY|DX. “At that point, the CV starts losing much of its value as a signal of real capability.”

Across South Africa, interest in AI within human capital and people management functions is growing rapidly. While organisations are exploring AI for people analytics and workforce insights, recruitment screening has quickly become one of the most common early use cases.

The appeal is obvious. Hiring processes are often time-consuming and administratively heavy, particularly in South Africa where a single job opening can attract thousands of applications.

“The screening of large volumes of CVs can be a mammoth task for recruiters. Businesses want to move quickly when filling roles, but they also want to hire the best candidates. AI appears to offer a solution to that pressure,” explains Laughton.

However, relying on AI to screen CVs can introduce new risks. Many automated screening tools rely heavily on keyword matching and historical data patterns. This means candidates who optimise their applications using AI may perform better in automated systems even if their underlying capabilities are not necessarily stronger.

At the same time, highly capable candidates with unconventional career paths, non-linear experience or different terminology in their CVs may be overlooked. “Some of the strongest candidates don’t follow traditional career trajectories. AI tools that focus heavily on CV keyword matching can unintentionally filter those candidates out.”

This raises an important question: if both CV writing and CV screening are increasingly influenced by AI, is the CV still the right foundation for hiring decisions?

According to DY|DX, organisations may need to rethink the entire structure of their recruitment processes. The issue isn’t whether technology should be used in recruitment but rather where and how it should be used.

Many companies jump straight to AI as a solution, when in reality automation may be the more effective first step.

Automation – which is not the same as AI – can significantly improve recruitment processes by handling repetitive tasks such as scheduling interviews, managing candidate workflows and coordinating communication between stakeholders. More importantly, automation allows organisations to introduce structured and skills-based evaluation methods much earlier in the hiring process.

“For years, skills testing, cognitive assessments or case studies were often used only in later recruitment stages because they were expensive and time-consuming to administer,” Laughton explains. “Automation now makes it possible to introduce those types of assessments much earlier and at scale.”

This shift allows companies to move away from relying primarily on CVs and instead gather richer data about candidates’ actual capabilities. Once a recruitment process has been designed to capture meaningful candidate data such as technical skills, cognitive ability and behavioural insights, AI can then play a far more valuable role.



“AI is extremely powerful when it comes to analysing patterns across large datasets,” adds Laughton. “If you collect the right information through a well-designed recruitment process, AI can identify relationships in the data that humans might miss.”

Used appropriately, AI can help organisations:

Identify underlying skill relationships across candidate profiles

Predict potential quality of hire

Match candidates to roles based on capabilities rather than keywords

Generate broader talent insights across applicant pools

But crucially, the interpretation of these insights should remain human. A good recruiter is able to identify nuanced behavioural and cultural signals that technology cannot yet interpret. Recruitment is a deeply human process so if a step requires empathy, it needs a human.

At DY|DX, this thinking has led to what the consultancy describes as a layered approach to digital recruitment, where automation, AI and human judgement each play distinct roles, namely: Automation manages workflows and gathers structured candidate data; AI analyses patterns and surfaces deeper insights: and humans remain responsible for judgement, context and decision making throughout the process.

“Technology should assist human judgement, not replace it,” she explains. “Digital tools can handle the ‘what’, but human recruiters must remain responsible for the ‘why’. As AI adoption accelerates, I believe organisations need to be thoughtful rather than reactive.”

“We should be critical rather than trigger-happy when implementing AI in recruitment. The future of hiring isn’t about removing humans from the process, it’s about using technology intelligently to help humans make better decisions,” concludes Laughton.

In that future, the CV may no longer be the centrepiece of hiring and that may ultimately lead to better, fairer and more accurate recruitment decisions.

For more information on DY|DX and the services offered, head to the website.