InterSystems READY 2025 Summit Showcases Data-Driven Healthcare Innovation in Africa

InterSystems hosted its flagship READY 2025 Summit in Johannesburg, bringing together healthcare leaders, partners and innovators to discuss how data and AI are reshaping care across Africa.

The company highlighted advances in its InterSystems IRIS data platform, including built-in vector search, retrieval-augmented generation, and generative AI tools that allow organisations to analyse structured and unstructured data without moving it to external systems. Executives said the updates will help health providers surface similar patient histories, deliver transparent recommendations, and personalise care.

“Data is only powerful when it is usable,” said Gokhan Uluderya, director of product management for data platforms. “With vector search and generative AI now built into IRIS, customers can move from storing information to actively applying it.”

Sessions also showcased how developers can use IRIS to build context-aware applications in healthcare, finance and public services. “Applications must think and adapt as quickly as the people who use them,” said Mike Fuller, regional marketing director.

Guest speakers included Dr. Rami Riman, who discussed AI’s role in clinical decision-making, and Jane Simmonds, founder of goGOGOgo, who spoke about the social impact of technology on access to care.

Henry Adams, InterSystems South Africa country manager, said the summit underscored the importance of collaboration. “Innovation is never just about technology; it is about the community of people, organisations and ideas that bring it to life.”