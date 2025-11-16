HP Futures Report Urges Global AI In Education Charter To Ensure Ethical And Equitable Classroom Technology

A new 2025 HP Futures Report is calling on the Federal Government and governments worldwide to adopt a mandatory global Artificial Intelligence in Education Charter to guide ethical and safe use of AI in classrooms.

The report, produced by the Global Learning Council, T4 Education, and HP, recommends clear standards for responsible AI adoption in schools. It proposes that vendors be required to prove strong data privacy protections, guarantee learner data ownership, and meet environmental sustainability criteria. It also calls for safeguards for minors and a ban on exploitative practices.

Findings from the report show that AI is already widely used in education. In a survey of 2,860 students across 21 countries, more than 60 percent said they use AI daily for research, while 71 percent support placing limits on AI capabilities in education.

The recommendations will be presented to education ministers at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 15 and 16. Policymakers will be urged to create responsible and equitable AI-powered learning environments that prepare students for the future of work.

The report also calls for inclusive AI adoption strategies, baseline access to core large-language-model services for schools, and policies ensuring AI augments rather than replaces teachers. Other recommendations include consulting educators in AI tool development, defining clear educational objectives for new technologies, preserving “friction” in learning systems to support student development and job readiness, and commissioning national AI-readiness baseline surveys. It stresses the need for education policy that is adaptable and responsive.

David McQuarrie, chief commercial officer at HP and chair of HP Futures, said responsible adoption is essential. “AI has the power to deliver personalised, high-quality learning to billions, but realising that promise requires responsible and effective adoption,” he said.

Mayank Dhingra, director and global head of education business and strategy at HP and project lead for HP Futures, urged policymakers to prioritize educators and students in AI implementation programs. Vikas Pota, founder and CEO of T4 Education, said AI will be key to preparing every child for the workplace of tomorrow.