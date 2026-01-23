Ghana Revenue Authority Deploys AI to Boost Customs Revenue by Up to 45%

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is rolling out a new artificial intelligence-powered trade analytics system this year in a major bid to modernize customs operations and bolster revenue collection, officials said.

The platform, known as the Publican AI Trade Solution, will begin nationwide deployment at key entry points — including Tema Port — starting Feb. 1, 2026, with the aim of strengthening customs compliance, detecting fraud and improving efficiency in cargo processing.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem said the AI system uses machine learning and advanced analytics to flag undervaluation, misclassification and other trade irregularities that have historically eroded revenue. It leverages real-time data from multiple sources to support customs officers in assessing and valuing shipments more accurately and quickly than traditional methods.

“The AI tool will help us achieve accurate duty determination across the board, reducing discretion and ensuring a level playing field for all importers,” Ampem said, noting that the system will not add extra costs for compliant traders.

GRA Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong emphasized that the platform is intended to complement, not replace, human officers by providing real-time intelligence and broader coverage of import inspections. Early pilot results already showed additional revenue recovery from transactions where falsified data had previously gone undetected.

According to government estimates, the enhanced system could increase customs revenue by 40 % to 45 % by plugging systemic leakages in duty assessment and enforcement — a significant improvement for Ghana’s revenue mobilisation efforts.

The Publican AI Trade Solution is also expected to speed up the processing of imports, improving transparency and reducing the time needed for clearance by integrating with the existing Integrated Customs Management System. Officials said this modernization aligns with broader digital economy goals to make customs operations more predictable and efficient for legitimate trade.

Importers and freight forwarders have been assured that the new system is designed to facilitate compliant trade without additional charges, while identifying high-risk cargoes and patterns that could indicate fraud or data manipulation.

The initiative marks one of the most ambitious applications of AI in Ghana’s public revenue sector, reflecting a broader trend of governments using emerging technologies to strengthen governance, reduce leakages and support economic growth.