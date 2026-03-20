Ghana Launches National AI Training Program for Public Sector as Part of 24-Hour Economy Push

Ghana is intensifying efforts to integrate artificial intelligence across public institutions as part of a broader strategy to boost productivity and drive economic transformation, with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations leading the initiative.

The push was highlighted during the National AI Expert Training Programme held in Akuse in the Eastern Region from March 16-20. The program brought together public sector leaders to build capacity and strengthen understanding of how AI can be responsibly deployed in governance and service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of Presidential Adviser Augustus O. Tanoh, Louis Quarcoo, administrator at the 24-Hour Economy Authority, said AI should be viewed as a tool that enhances human capability rather than replaces it. He highlighted its potential to improve clarity, coordination and responsiveness across public institutions.

AI integration is a central component of Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Programme, which aims to increase national productivity through continuous economic activity and improved coordination across sectors. Within that framework, AI is expected to play a key role in agriculture, logistics, trade facilitation and customs processes.

In agriculture, AI is anticipated to support irrigation management, yield modeling and post-harvest systems while improving aggregation and reducing waste. In logistics and trade, it is expected to enhance the movement of goods, streamline operations and strengthen both domestic and regional market systems.

Officials emphasized that AI should not be treated as an isolated initiative but as a cross-cutting capability linking intelligence systems to production, logistics, skills development, finance and markets. By doing so, the government aims to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation and strengthen its competitiveness in the global economy.