Ghana Backs Responsible AI Use in Military at Global REAIM Summit

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence, particularly in military and security operations, as global scrutiny intensifies over the impact of emerging technologies on peace and stability.

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs James Gyakye Quayson represented Ghana at the Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) 2026 Summit held in A Coruña, Spain, on Feb. 4-5.

The high-level meeting brought together ministers, senior government officials, policy experts and international stakeholders to discuss the development, deployment and governance of AI in military and security contexts.

In remarks delivered at the summit, Ghana said artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities for economic growth, innovation and national development, as well as enhanced decision-making and operational effectiveness in defense and security. However, the government cautioned that its application must be guided by strong ethical standards and clear accountability.

Ghana stressed that the use of AI in defense and security must remain anchored in meaningful human control and full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law.

While acknowledging AI’s potential to strengthen peace and security, the government emphasized the need for responsible development, effective oversight and adherence to established global norms.

As part of the summit’s outcomes, Ghana endorsed the REAIM 2026 Pathways to Action document, signaling its support for coordinated international efforts to shape rules and safeguards for the use of AI in military operations.

The government said it remains committed to constructive engagement, experience-sharing and collaboration with other member states and stakeholders to promote responsible AI use in support of international peace and security.

Ghana added that its approach to emerging technologies is guided by the protection of human dignity, the promotion of peace and the strengthening of global stability.