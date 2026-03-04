From Ore to Intelligence: How AI Will Rewrite Africa’s Resource Power

by Enoch Antwi, Founder and Chairman of Northrock

Africa sits atop approximately 30% of the world’s known mineral reserves, including roughly 70% of global cobalt production primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as dominant shares of platinum group metals, manganese, and bauxite, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS 2024). These minerals are not niche resources; they are foundational to the modern economy, powering electric vehicles, battery storage systems, semiconductors, defense technologies, and the global shift to renewable energy.

Despite this wealth, many African nations remain fiscally constrained. According to the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics 2023, over 20 African countries are either in debt distress or at high risk of it. Zambia was the first to default, owing roughly $12 billion in external debt in 2020. By 2022, Ghana’s public debt had surged to over 92% of GDP, with more than half of government revenues devoted to debt servicing, forcing a full sovereign debt restructuring in 2023. In several low-income African countries, interest payments now exceed spending on health.

Africa’s problem is not a geology problem it is a leverage problem. For decades, the continent exported raw ore while importing finished value. Beneath this visible imbalance lies a deeper structural asymmetry: information asymmetry. Whoever controls subsurface intelligence geological models, exploration algorithms, and predictive simulations controls valuation, licensing negotiations, and ultimately, economic power. The emergence of artificial intelligence is now rewriting this intelligence layer.

The global AI-in-mining market, valued at $28.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $478.3 billion by 2032, growing at a 42% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is not incremental digitization; it represents a fundamental shift in how mineral deposits are found, modeled, extracted, and governed. AI is not just optimizing mining it is rewriting its economics.

Historically, mineral exploration has been slow and statistically brutal: only about 1 in 100 exploratory boreholes results in a commercially viable discovery. Exploration cycles typically take over a decade, with vast capital burned on geological intuition, incomplete datasets, and fragmented legacy records. AI collapses this inefficiency.

Modern AI systems integrate satellite imagery (ASTER, Sentinel-2), geophysical surveys, soil geochemistry, structural geology, and legacy reports into unified feature spaces. Supervised machine learning models gradient boosting algorithms, neural networks, and graph-based models can identify multi-dimensional signatures of mineralization invisible to human cognition. Reported outcomes show drill success rates improving from approximately 1% to as high as 75% in AI-targeted programs, with target identification timelines compressed from years to weeks. This is not just efficiency it is asymmetry creation.

KoBold Metals provides the clearest blueprint of AI-native mineral exploration. Its architecture combines:

TerraShed™ : A unified geoscience data platform aggregating satellite imagery, geophysics, geochemistry, legacy PDFs, handwritten notes, and drill logs into a spatially aligned 3D subsurface model.

: A unified geoscience data platform aggregating satellite imagery, geophysics, geochemistry, legacy PDFs, handwritten notes, and drill logs into a spatially aligned 3D subsurface model. Machine Prospector : A hybrid AI engine combining ensemble machine learning with full-physics geophysical inversions (SimPEG-based stochastic inversion) to produce probabilistic deposit maps with quantified uncertainty.

: A hybrid AI engine combining ensemble machine learning with full-physics geophysical inversions (SimPEG-based stochastic inversion) to produce probabilistic deposit maps with quantified uncertainty. Efficacy of Information (EOI): A decision-theoretic framework based on Partially Observable Markov Decision Processes (POMDPs) that mathematically determines where to drill next to maximize uncertainty reduction per dollar spent.

KoBold does not merely predict deposits it optimizes information collection itself. Its AI-guided drilling strategy contributed to the identification of the Mingomba copper deposit in Zambia, projected to produce 300,000 tonnes of copper annually at grades around 5%, comparable to world-class deposits. This deposit, overlooked for over a century because it lay nearly a mile beneath the surface, was discovered through AI, overturning long-held geological assumptions about where value can exist.

Consider the macroeconomic implications: if AI can reduce failed drilling, improve reserve valuation accuracy, enhance recovery rates, and cut energy use in grinding circuits, it materially increases the net present value (NPV) of mineral assets. The critical question, however, is who captures this value.

If African governments rely primarily on foreign AI-native exploration firms, the informational premium the refined subsurface models, probabilistic reserve estimates, and quantified uncertainty accrues to external balance sheets. In that scenario, valuation intelligence remains proprietary, leaving African states to negotiate from reported outputs rather than independently modeled geological realities. AI is the new extractive frontier.

To conclude, the language of “critical mineral security” dominates Washington, Brussels, and Beijing but Africa, home to cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, and platinum, rarely co-authors the algorithms shaping its future. If AI can build continental-scale geological data lakes, run stochastic inversions, and deploy Bayesian drill-planning agents, then why aren’t African geological surveys operating at the same computational depth? This is not about prestige, it is about leverage. In countries where debt consumes 30–50% of revenue, mineral assets are balance sheet lifelines. AI capacity in mining is a fiscal instrument: it boosts recovery, compresses exploration, reduces failed drilling, and refines reserve valuation. Without it, the informational premium accrues elsewhere. The 20th century was defined by who owned the oil wells. The 21st will be defined by who owns the subsurface model and by those who control the intelligence that proves what minerals are truly worth.

About Enoch Antwi:

Enoch Antwi is the Chairman of Northrock, a next-generation private equity firm pioneering the use of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize mineral discovery and acquisition in Africa. Under his leadership, Northrock is deploying capital and proprietary AI models to de-risk the resource exploration process, securing the critical minerals essential for the global green revolution.



Enoch’s approach to asset acquisition is deeply rooted in his interdisciplinary background. A Mathematics and Electrical Engineering major from the University of Maryland, he combines quantitative rigor with on-the-ground operational expertise. His career began in the high-frequency world of financial derivatives before pivoting to the physical realities of the commodities trade.

Having managed mining and trading operations across Ghana, Namibia, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe, and the Congo, Enoch recognized a critical inefficiency: the mining sector was data-rich but insight-poor. He founded Northrock to close this gap, leveraging AI to identify high-value assets faster and more accurately than traditional methods.

Beyond returns, Enoch is building Northrock on a foundation of “Return-Driven Innovation” and community empowerment. He believes that modern resource extraction must be synonymous with ethical sourcing, ensuring that every investment improves the quality of life for local communities while powering the world’s transition to sustainable energy.