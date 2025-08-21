Fluid Intellect Founder Recognized for Leadership in AI and Advocacy for Women in STEM

As South Africa celebrates Women’s Month this coming August, Samantha Singh, Founder and Director of Fluid Intellect, is being spotlighted as one of the country’s most influential women in technology. A visionary leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, Samantha’s work exemplifies how women are not only participating in but actively shaping the future of tech—an industry historically dominated by men.

With only 23% of tech leadership roles globally held by women, Samantha’s journey from high-stakes IT projects to founding her own AI-driven company, Fluid Intellect, is a testament to the critical need for female representation in STEM. Her flagship platform, Satori, leverages generative AI to help businesses decode complex data through simple, natural language queries—democratizing access to advanced technology for non-technical users.

“AI is transforming every industry, but its development must reflect the diversity of the world it serves,” says Singh. “When women have a seat at the table, we build solutions that are more inclusive, ethical, and impactful. South Africa’s youth—especially young women—are our greatest untapped resource in the digital economy.”

Samantha’s leadership demonstrates the transformative power of women in technology through three interconnected priorities. By championing diversity in tech, she highlights how inclusive teams generate a higher revenue according to the BCG research, bringing essential perspectives that make AI solutions more responsive to societal needs. Her role as Advisory Board Chair at Tshwane University of Technology actively shapes STEM education to cultivate the next generation of female tech leaders, creating vital pathways from education to industry leadership. Recognizing AI’s potential to create 3.5 million African jobs by 2025 as reported by Microsoft, Samantha’s Fluid Intellect Technology Academy provides critical skills development to ensure women and youth can fully participate in this growing digital economy. Together, these efforts form a comprehensive approach to advancing gender equality in South Africa’s tech sector.