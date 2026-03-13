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Events & Conferences

Eunomia Global Executive Roundtable Series – Cybersecurity & Digital Trust in Africa (31 March 2026)

2 Mins Read
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Eunomia Global, in partnership with the Africa Digital Rights Hub & African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN), is convening the next session of the Eunomia Global Executive Roundtable Series, focusing on Cybersecurity & Digital Trust in Africa. This session builds on the inaugural AI & Africa Executive Roundtable, which convened participants from over 20 countries and featured speakers from Google, Microsoft, Launch Africa, and leading governance institutions.

Digital trust in Africa is not an abstract principle. It is earned and lost in the decisions that executives, policymakers, and investors make every day. This session brings together senior leaders to examine the gap between robust digital governance and good intentions, from cybersecurity risk across fragmented regulatory environments to cross-border data obligations and the realities of digital sovereignty.

Featured speakers include senior leaders from the Africa Digital Rights Hub, Absa Group, the National Communication Authority of South Sudan, AGNOS Legal & GIMPA Law School, and Mideast Communication Systems (MCS), bringing perspectives that span regulatory enforcement, financial services governance, cybersecurity operations, and digital rights across the continent.

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Roundtable Series Cybersecurity&Trust in Africa Full lineup

Attendees can expect a focused, execution-oriented conversation that moves beyond frameworks and into the operational realities facing boards, executive teams, and investors navigating Africa’s digital landscape.

Take your seat at the table.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_69VgXGKNQqaF2a7qzHgk

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