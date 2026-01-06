Pan African AI Summit 2026 Puts Tourism at Center of Africa’s AI-Driven Experience Economy

Organizers of the Pan African AI & Innovation Summit 2026 have announced a strategic focus on Africa’s tourism and hospitality sector, positioning artificial intelligence as a key driver of the continent’s estimated $100 billion experience economy.

The summit will take place Sept. 22–23 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City and is expected to bring together technology developers, tourism ministries, hotel groups and tour operators from across the continent. Organizers say the event will serve as a continental platform to align AI innovation with the needs of Africa’s travel and hospitality industries as AI planning tools become mainstream for global travelers in 2026.

According to data cited by the summit, about 60% of travelers now trust AI to plan and book their entire African journey. PAAIS 2026 aims to showcase how African operators can use locally developed AI systems to deliver hyper-personalized travel experiences built around niche interests, including music, conservation, wellness and urban luxury.

“Tourism is Africa’s competitive advantage, but AI is the equalizer,” said Kwakye Donkor, chief executive of African Tourism Partners and an advisory member of PAAIS 2026. He said the summit will demonstrate how the industry can move beyond generic sightseeing toward higher-value, AI-driven experiences that protect cultural heritage and support local communities.

The tourism-focused program includes several dedicated tracks. The Smart Destination Track will examine the use of AI for biometric and frictionless cross-border travel within the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. An SME Digitalization Lab will offer practical workshops to help boutique lodges and local guides deploy AI-powered digital concierges to compete with global booking platforms.

Other sessions will highlight AI applications for conservation, including acoustic sensors and predictive models to combat poaching and environmental threats, as well as tools for content creators to market African destinations to a global Gen Z audience.

Organizers are calling on tourism boards, hospitality groups and aviation leaders to participate in a broader tourism and technology collaboration. Proposed initiatives include data-sharing agreements for predictive traveler analytics and pilot projects for AI-managed green hotels to meet growing demand for sustainable travel.

“We are not just discussing code. We are discussing the future of how people explore Africa,” the organizers said. “By integrating AI, we can ensure the economic benefits of tourism reach communities across the entire value chain.”

The Pan African AI & Innovation Summit is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates to Accra in 2026 and focuses on ethical AI, youth empowerment, policy engagement and economic transformation across the continent.

Travel media, industry stakeholders, and innovators are encouraged to engage in the Pan African AI & Innovation Summit and be part of the of the Tourism & Tech Fusion Explore partnership opportunities at panafricanaisummit.com.