Employers Groups Launch AI Xcelerate Programme to Drive Business Adoption in Tanzania

The International Organisation of Employers, in partnership with the Association of Tanzania Employers, has launched the AI Xcelerate Training Programme in Tanzania, a new initiative designed to help enterprises adopt artificial intelligence to boost productivity, growth and resilience.

Speaking at the launch, the IOE praised the ATE for its leadership in introducing the programme at a time of rapid technological and economic change. The organisation commended ATE, under the leadership of Suzanne Ndomba, for its commitment to ensuring Tanzanian businesses are better equipped to respond to digital transformation.

The IOE said it has in recent years supported employers’ organisations through capacity-building initiatives and practical cooperation aimed at strengthening institutional effectiveness and business ecosystems. One such initiative is the Tech@Work programme, launched four years ago in collaboration with Microsoft, which focuses on digital skills development, youth employability and enterprise competitiveness.

Through Tech@Work, more than 20,000 young people have been trained across Senegal, Lesotho, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The programme was implemented in close partnership with national employers’ organisations and aligned with private sector needs. According to the IOE, a key lesson from the initiative is that technology delivers economic value only when grounded in skills, productivity and enterprise viability.

The AI Xcelerate Tanzania programme follows a similar practical approach. Rather than addressing artificial intelligence in abstract or speculative terms, it aims to provide structured training that helps enterprises understand AI, build managerial capacity and apply concrete tools to improve performance, growth and resilience.

Globally, artificial intelligence has moved from experimental use to becoming a central element of modern business models. Annual global investment in AI now totals hundreds of billions of dollars, with projections indicating that the technology could contribute trillions of dollars to global economic output over the next decade. Companies in sectors including finance, telecommunications, logistics, manufacturing and services are already reporting gains in efficiency, decision-making, risk management and customer engagement.

For Tanzania, the issue is not whether AI will shape future competitiveness, but how quickly and effectively enterprises can adopt it in economically meaningful ways. The country’s private sector is largely made up of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, family-owned businesses, manufacturers and a fast-growing services and digital ecosystem. While this presents significant opportunities, it also creates challenges related to skills availability, data access, investment capacity and managerial readiness.

In this context, employers’ organisations play a central role. The ATE is positioned to bridge national digital ambitions with the realities faced by enterprises. Through AI Xcelerate, the programme aims to translate policy objectives into practical support, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses that face the greatest barriers to AI adoption.

The programme is built around three core objectives. It seeks to demystify AI for employers by focusing on concrete use cases that affect productivity, cost control, risk management and market expansion. It also aims to strengthen managerial and technical capacity, recognising that AI adoption is a strategic and organisational challenge, not only a technical one. In addition, it promotes structured dialogue among enterprises, policymakers, academia and technology providers to ensure regulatory and institutional frameworks align with business needs and investment incentives.

Organisers stressed that AI adoption is not about replacing jobs or importing unsuitable models. Instead, the focus is on enabling Tanzanian enterprises to compete more effectively, move up value chains and make better use of data and digital tools. When applied in this way, AI can support enterprise sustainability, competitiveness and economic diversification.

Discussions following the launch are expected to explore these issues further, including a keynote address on AI as a catalyst for enterprise competitiveness in Tanzania and a panel discussion featuring representatives from Tanzanian businesses, financial institutions, technology providers and academia.

The IOE said the success of AI Xcelerate Tanzania will be measured by the number of enterprises better equipped to invest, innovate and grow. It reaffirmed its commitment to working with the ATE, government partners and the private sector to ensure the programme delivers tangible and scalable results for Tanzanian businesses.