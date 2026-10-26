eHealth Africa and Egypt’s Health Ministry Sign Digital Health and AI Cooperation Protocol

Non-profit eHealth Africa has signed a cooperation protocol with Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population covering digital health, AI-based diagnostics, disease surveillance, teleradiology and stroke care.

The agreement was signed in Berlin on 10 October by Adam Thompson, eHealth Africa’s group chief executive and co-founder, and Mohamed Fawzi, adviser to Egypt’s health minister on radiology, with Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar present.

It sets up a framework rather than specific projects. The two sides will form a Joint Working Group to coordinate activities, with individual programmes developed later and potentially funded through international financing mechanisms and donors.

Areas named include health information systems, AI-based diagnostics, public health analytics, capacity building and regional health initiatives. Ministry spokesperson Dr Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the cooperation includes expanding teleradiology services across Africa, collaborating on stroke care, and participating in Egypt-led regional health programmes.

“This collaboration reflects our belief that Africa has the expertise, infrastructure and experience needed to develop solutions that respond to its unique healthcare challenges,” Thompson said.

Atef Fawaz, eHealth Africa’s executive director, said the deal “goes a long way towards connecting African expertise with regional and international opportunities to advance sustainable health systems.”