Egyptian-Born Tactful AI Raises $1 Million to Scale Agentic Customer Experience Platform

UK-registered, Egyptian-founded customer experience platform Tactful AI has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round to expand its end-to-end, AI-driven customer service infrastructure built on agentic AI capabilities.

The round was co-led by UAE-based venture capital firm Foras AI and investment firm M Empire. Deep-tech angel investors also participated, including Omar Gabr, co-founder of San Francisco-based mobile development platform Luciq; Mohamed Samir, founder of Egypt-based semiconductor firm Si-Bits; and Ahmed Fakhry, co-founder of telecommunications solutions provider Infinilink. Tactful AI founders Mohamed Elmasry and Mohamed Hassan also joined the round.

Founded in 2016, Tactful AI enables enterprises to transition from traditional automation to what it describes as “agentic execution,” allowing AI agents to resolve customer requests end-to-end within defined operational controls. The company said platform usage has grown more than 100-fold over the past 12 months.

Proceeds from the funding will support expansion in the Egyptian market, where the company reports strong enterprise traction, and will be used to explore new markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The capital will also accelerate research and development to enhance agentic AI capabilities, scalability and integrations.

The pre-Series A round follows a previously announced $5 million investment in research and development in recent years. The company plans to double that investment to $10 million over the next three years and is targeting a Series A round within 12 months.

Tactful AI serves enterprise clients including Egypt-based Elaraby Group, Saudi Arabia-based insurance technology company Raneen, Egypt-based investment platform Lucky App, fintech firm valU and logistics company Bosta, spanning retail, financial services, logistics and consumer sectors.

The platform is designed to help organizations convert customer data into action while reducing operational complexity. By enabling AI to resolve customer requests autonomously within set parameters, Tactful AI aims to help businesses personalize services at scale without expanding human support teams.

The company’s growth strategy has focused on validating product-market fit through close collaboration with a select group of enterprise customers, rather than pursuing rapid expansion without refinement.

Tactful AI regained independence in July 2025 after its founders reacquired the company from Belgian communications firm Dstny, which had acquired it in 2022. The management buyback positioned the company to pursue regional and international expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Western Europe.

The fundraise reflects growing investor interest in Egypt’s AI solutions sector, particularly in customer experience technologies, as the broader Middle East and North Africa region continues to scale digital infrastructure and enterprise AI adoption.