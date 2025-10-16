EBID President Calls for AI-Driven Growth and Digital Sovereignty at Rebranding Africa Forum 2025

Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), has called for a continent-wide strategy to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for Africa’s development, competitiveness, and digital sovereignty.

Speaking during the “Hard Talk” session at the 2025 Rebranding Africa Forum in Brussels on October 10, Dr. Donkor outlined a practical roadmap for integrating AI into Africa’s growth agenda—emphasizing infrastructure, talent, governance, and interoperability as key pillars.

“We are dedicated to building resilient, sovereign, and inclusive digital foundations so that West African innovators and enterprises can scale solutions, create quality jobs, and compete globally,” said Dr. Donkor.

AI as a Transformative Development Tool

Dr. Donkor described AI as a transformative enabler with the potential to accelerate productivity and inclusion across multiple sectors. In agriculture, AI can boost yields by equipping farmers with predictive insights on weather, soil, and pest management. In healthcare, AI-driven diagnostic tools are already improving early disease detection and supporting personalized care for better patient outcomes.

He urged Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to view AI not merely as a technology but as a strategic lever for scaling impact and improving efficiency. Integrating AI into project appraisal, risk assessment, and impact evaluation, he said, would enable DFIs to allocate capital more intelligently and strengthen accountability in development financing.

EBID’s Digital Innovation Agenda

Under Dr. Donkor’s leadership, EBID has deepened its commitment to technology-driven investments, financing ICT parks, digital skills programs, and innovation hubs across ECOWAS member states.

The Bank’s current project pipeline includes:

Regional data centers to enhance connectivity and data sovereignty

to enhance connectivity and data sovereignty Fintech solutions for MSMEs to expand financial inclusion

to expand financial inclusion Technology-enabled logistics platforms to improve trade efficiency

These initiatives, Dr. Donkor said, reflect EBID’s mission to embed innovation at the heart of West Africa’s economic transformation.

Call for Partnerships and Digital Sovereignty

Dr. Donkor invited development partners, investors, and policymakers to collaborate with EBID in co-creating AI financing mechanisms and technical assistance facilities that deliver measurable results.

He concluded by noting that Africa’s AI journey must prioritize responsible governance and digital sovereignty to ensure that the continent not only participates in but also helps shape the global AI economy.