‘Capability Leaves With the Vendor’: What’s Actually Running in SADC, and What Isn’t

IALE Institute delivers accredited AI and data training across SADC. This analysis draws on its client work.

Every AI conference in Johannesburg, Gaborone or Lusaka opens with the same slide: Africa will add trillions to GDP through artificial intelligence.

Every operations manager in the audience is thinking about the ore-sorting pilot that stalled, the chatbot that answers one question in five, and the data sitting in three systems that do not talk to each other.

Both are true. This is about the second one, because that is where the work is.

SADC is 16 countries, roughly 390 million people, and an economy dominated by South Africa with Angola, Tanzania, the DRC, Zambia and Mozambique in the next tier. AI adoption across the region is not one story. It is a South African story with distinct regional patterns around it.

Where AI is actually in production

Mining and minerals is the region’s most advanced adopter, for a simple reason: the money is large, the data has existed for decades, and the use cases pay for themselves.

Predictive maintenance on haul trucks and mills, fleet dispatch optimisation, geological modelling, ore-grade prediction from hyperspectral imaging and safety analytics from wearable data are all in production at major operators in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Namibia.

The pattern to notice is that these systems are usually vendor-delivered and vendor-run. The operational team on site consumes the output but does not own the model. When the contract ends or the vendor changes, capability leaves with it.

Financial services runs machine learning for credit scoring, fraud detection, anti-money-laundering screening and churn across banks, insurers and mobile-money operators in Johannesburg, Gaborone, Lusaka, Windhoek and Maputo. Mobile money generates transaction data at a volume that makes Southern African fintechs interesting to global AI vendors. Generative AI entered customer service and internal document work quickly, largely because it required no new data infrastructure.

Government and public services is where adoption is thinnest and the strategies are loudest. South Africa’s DCDT published a national AI policy framework; Botswana’s SmartBots, Zambia’s Smart Zambia, Namibia’s digital-strategy work and Mozambique’s Digital Acceleration Project all name AI.

In practice, most public-sector AI in the region is document automation, chat-based citizen queries and analytics on existing administrative data. The constraint is not ambition. It is data quality, procurement rules written for hardware, and a shortage of officials who can specify and evaluate what they are buying.

Education and skills has seen universities across the region open AI and data-science programmes, with the SADC Qualifications Framework offering cross-border recognition. The gap is the professional workforce — people already in jobs who need AI now, not graduates arriving in four years. That is where short, accredited, practical training has most effect, and where most organisations have done least.

What is holding adoption back

Data readiness. Most organisations discover at the start of an AI project that the data they thought they had is incomplete, inconsistent or trapped in a legacy system. Collection and cleaning is unglamorous and is where the real time goes.

Skills concentrated in vendors. AI capability exists in the region, but much of it sits inside consultancies and global vendors rather than the organisations that depend on it. That is a governance risk as much as a skills risk.

Procurement. Public-sector frameworks struggle with AI. How do you write a specification for a system whose performance depends on your own data? How do you evaluate bids? Officials who can answer those questions are rare.

Regulation catching up. POPIA in South Africa, Botswana’s Data Protection Act, Zambia’s Data Protection Act and Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, and Mozambique’s emerging framework all affect deployment. Most organisations have not mapped their use cases against them.

Connectivity and cost. Cloud AI is priced in dollars and depends on bandwidth. On-premise and edge deployment, and small models that run locally, matter more here than in Europe or North America.

What is different about SADC

Three things distinguish adoption here from the global template.

The highest-value use cases are industrial and public-sector rather than consumer, so the skills needed are operational and governance skills rather than app-building.

Regulation is fragmented across 16 jurisdictions, which makes governance and ethics training a practical requirement rather than a nice-to-have.

And the region’s leverage is in its people. A mining engineer in Solwezi or a procurement officer in Gaborone who can specify, evaluate and manage an AI system is worth more to their organisation than another vendor pilot.

What to do in the next twelve months

Assess readiness before buying anything. A structured assessment across people, process, data and technology takes a week and prevents the most common failure — buying a solution for a problem the organisation was not ready to solve. It also produces the roadmap boards and funders want.

Build a cadre of internal owners. Every AI system in production needs a named internal owner who understands what it does, how it is measured and when it is wrong. Training a small group of managers and analysts to that level costs a fraction of one vendor contract, and protects the organisation when the contract ends.

Fix the data you already have. Cleaning and collection discipline is the cheapest AI investment available, and it improves every report the organisation already produces.

Write the governance before the incident. A responsible-AI policy mapped to the data-protection law in each country you operate in is a two-day exercise done early and a crisis done late.

Use the funding that exists. South African employers can fund accredited AI training through SETA discretionary grants. Development-finance and donor programmes in Mozambique, Zambia and elsewhere fund digital skills. Most organisations leave this money on the table.

Dr Allen Mutono is CEO of IALE Institute, which delivers QCTO-accredited masterclasses in AI, data science, cybersecurity, project management and 4IR across South Africa and online to SADC countries.