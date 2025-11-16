Benin Launches AI-Powered “JaimeMaLangue” Project To Preserve And Promote Local Languages

Benin has launched the “JaimeMaLangue” (LoveMyLanguage) project in Cotonou, an initiative designed to integrate artificial intelligence into the country’s digital landscape while promoting and preserving local languages.

The project is a collaboration between the Information Systems and Digital Technology Agency and the IIDiA Institute. Operating under the theme “Benin Speaks to the Future,” it aims to build a national AI capability that can understand and interpret Beninese languages, beginning with Fongbe. The goal is to make digital technologies more inclusive, accessible, and reflective of the country’s cultural identity.

Citizens are invited to take part in a collaborative data-collection effort. Participants register on the jaimemalangue.bj platform, select their local language, and record a set of sentences. The voice data is collected anonymously and added to a national database that will be used to train specialized AI models. A committee of linguists and technicians will oversee the process to ensure cultural and technical accuracy. Organizers say the approach blends innovation with the promotion of linguistic heritage.

Benin has pursued technological sovereignty, data protection, and local digital development since 2016, establishing itself as a leader in digital governance in Africa. The “JaimeMaLangue” initiative reflects the government’s commitment to placing national languages at the center of this progress.

The project supports broader national strategies, including the National Digital Transformation Plan and the Universal Digital Access Project, both aimed at addressing linguistic and technological gaps. By integrating Beninese languages into the digital world, “JaimeMaLangue” marks a major step toward a more inclusive and culturally grounded digital ecosystem. Organizers are encouraging widespread public participation to ensure the AI models accurately represent the country’s linguistic diversity.