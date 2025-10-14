Altron Launches South Africa’s First AI Factory Powered by Nvidia to Drive Local Innovation and Data Sovereignty

South African technology leader Altron has officially launched the country’s first operational Artificial Intelligence (AI) Factory, a major milestone that combines world-class AI infrastructure with a strong focus on local data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

The platform, powered by Nvidia’s accelerated computing and AI enterprise software, delivers comprehensive AI infrastructure, training, consulting, and support for South African businesses — all hosted locally to ensure that sensitive data remains within national borders.

The AI Factory is already operational with five launch customers, including Dataviue, Lelapa AI, and MathU, and is housed within an Nvidia AI-ready data centre at Teraco.

“As South Africa’s original technology brand, we want to be the enabler for businesses seeking to harness AI capabilities,” said Dr. Bongani Andy Mabaso, Altron Group Chief Technology Officer. “Our launch customers enable our goal for this platform to become a launchpad that accelerates AI development and the delivery of services to market — solving challenges in ways only South African companies can.”

Local Control, Global Performance

Altron’s AI Factory allows enterprises to deploy enterprise-grade AI models and computing power on local infrastructure, addressing critical concerns around data residency, privacy, and compliance.

“At the intersection of AI readiness and high-performance computing, this collaboration directly addresses the need for data sovereignty,” said Di Buijs, Head of Channel and Public Sector at Teraco. “It empowers industries like banking, financial services, and the public sector to unlock AI’s potential while ensuring local compliance.”

Launch customer Dataviue echoed this sentiment, with Managing Director Pieta Heyns saying:

“This platform offers cutting-edge AI capabilities while ensuring our clients’ data remains protected under South African regulations — eliminating compliance concerns that arise with offshore solutions.”

Breaking Cost Barriers to AI Adoption

By combining Nvidia-accelerated infrastructure with an AI-as-a-Service model, Altron is lowering the barriers to enterprise AI innovation. The platform provides dedicated computing capacity, allowing businesses to scale efficiently whether they are developing proprietary AI models or consuming ready-made AI services.

“We’re accessing the same infrastructure global giants use,” said MathU founder W.A. Burger, whose company develops personalized education platforms. “This enables us to iterate faster and scale confidently within a local, affordable ecosystem.”

Combining Global Technology with Local Expertise

Altron’s AI Factory merges international technology leadership with South African context and expertise. The company offers AI consulting, managed services, and technical support, creating a full-stack ecosystem for businesses looking to deploy AI solutions quickly and effectively.

“Instead of months of buildout or offshore dependencies, our customers get the platform, expertise, and support to make AI work for their business,” said Mike Wright, Executive for Data and AI at Altron Digital Business. “The foundation is ready — that’s transformative.”

Dr. Mabaso added:

“We’re not choosing between global technology excellence and local context; we’re combining both. South African enterprises can now build and consume AI services with world-class performance and full local control.”

A Platform for Africa’s AI Economy

Lelapa AI, one of the launch partners, is already leveraging the platform to develop AI solutions for underrepresented African languages.

“Altron’s AI Factory gives us access to infrastructure and pre-trained models to develop local-language solutions,” said Mbali Ndandani, Chief Commercial Officer at Lelapa AI. “It lets enterprises consume African AI without building their own infrastructure.”

Built in partnership with ASUS (hardware) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (AI marketplace software), the AI Factory is designed as a scalable ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation in South Africa and across the continent.

Driving a Smarter, Sovereign Digital Future

With South Africa’s first operational AI Factory now live, Altron has positioned itself as the country’s AI infrastructure pioneer, helping enterprises innovate responsibly while maintaining compliance and control.