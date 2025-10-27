Africa’s Entertainment and Media Sectors Surge Ahead with AI, Mobile Innovation and Youth-Led Digital Growth

Africa’s leading entertainment and media (E&M) industries are outperforming global growth averages, driven by mobile-first audiences, digital innovation, and the rapid adoption of generative AI, according to PwC’s Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook – Perspectives Report 2025–2029.

The report projects that Africa’s E&M markets will outpace the global compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya emerging as key growth leaders.

“These figures reflect more than recovery – they signal a structural shift towards scalable digital platforms, youth-driven engagement, and new monetisation models,” said Charles Stuart, PwC South Africa director, at the report’s launch in Johannesburg.

Africa’s E&M Growth Leaders

South Africa , the continent’s largest E&M market, is forecast to reach US$17.4 billion (R321.2 billion) by 2029, growing at 3.5% CAGR .

, the continent’s largest E&M market, is forecast to reach by 2029, growing at . Nigeria leads as the fastest-growing E&M market in Africa, with a 7.2% CAGR and an expected market value of US$5.8 billion by 2029.

leads as the in Africa, with a and an expected market value of by 2029. Kenya follows with 5.2% CAGR, reaching US$5.2 billion by 2029.

Despite global economic pressures — including US import tariffs and slower global growth — these markets continue to show resilience and momentum, with 2024 growth rates of 11.2% in Nigeria, 7.1% in Kenya, and 6.2% in South Africa.

Generative AI Driving Content Innovation

The report highlights generative AI as a game-changer for African storytelling. Media companies across South Africa are using AI to improve production efficiency, personalise content, and enhance audience engagement.

“Across Africa, startups are harnessing AI to produce content in local languages, broaden accessibility, and amplify regional perspectives,” Stuart said.

This shift toward AI-assisted creativity is empowering smaller production houses and independent creators to reach broader audiences at lower costs.

Digital Advertising Takes the Lead

The transition from traditional to digital advertising continues to accelerate. By 2029:

Nigeria is projected to achieve 84% digital ad spend , surpassing the global benchmark of 80%.

is projected to achieve , surpassing the global benchmark of 80%. South Africa will reach 74%, and Kenya 64%, reflecting strong growth in performance-based marketing, retail display, and paid search.

“Nigeria’s E&M growth is driven by a predominantly young population and rapid digital innovation that’s reshaping how content is created, consumed and monetised,” said Udochi Muogilim, PwC Nigeria’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications leader.

Connectivity Fuelling Digital Expansion

Improved internet infrastructure and 5G rollouts are enabling the rapid expansion of streaming, gaming, and mobile media.

In South Africa, video accounts for 76% of total data usage , while 5G subscriptions are expected to surpass 4G shortly after the forecast period.

, while are expected to surpass shortly after the forecast period. Nigeria now has over 107 million internet users, and Kenya’s mobile connections exceed its population, underscoring its mobile-first economy.

Gaming and E-sports: The Next Frontier

The report identifies gaming and e-sports as emerging powerhouse segments, especially in Nigeria, where gaming revenues (7.6% CAGR) are set to surpass traditional television revenue by 2028.

“This tipping point highlights the digital shift being driven by mobile platforms and immersive technologies,” Stuart noted.

The Bigger Picture

Africa’s entertainment and media revolution is being shaped by digital transformation, youthful demographics, and AI integration. Together, these forces are redefining how content is produced, distributed, and monetised — positioning Africa as a dynamic frontier for media innovation in the global economy.

As PwC’s outlook concludes, connectivity, creativity, and cultural relevance will remain the core drivers of Africa’s E&M growth story through 2029.