African Development Bank, UNDP Launch $10 Billion AI Initiative Targeting 40 Million Jobs by 2035

The African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Development Programme have launched a joint initiative to mobilize up to $10 billion by 2035 to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across Africa, with a target of unlocking 40 million new jobs on the continent.

The AI 10 Billion Initiative was announced during the Nairobi AI Forum 2026, held Feb. 9-10 in Kenya, which brought together governments, private sector leaders, development partners and technology innovators to chart pathways for AI adoption.

The initiative is a co-designed partnership between the two institutions and private partners. Resources will be deployed across entrepreneurship support, regional data infrastructure, policy frameworks and skills development. Officials said the effort could contribute an estimated $1 trillion increase to Africa’s gross domestic product by 2035.

Nicholas Williams, the bank’s ICT operations division manager, said the initiative is designed to ensure Africa is not left behind in the AI era. “The AI 10 Billion Initiative paves the way for expanded partnerships and sustained investment that will accelerate AI entrepreneurship, strengthen data and infrastructure ecosystems, and support inclusive growth across the continent,” he said.

Jean-Luc Stalon, UNDP resident representative in Kenya, underscored the agency’s focus on advancing private sector-driven AI partnerships designed to create jobs and improve livelihoods across communities.

The initiative is guided by a June 2025 African Development Bank report outlining a three-phase roadmap toward AI readiness anchored on five interlinked enablers: data, computing capacity, skills, trust and capital. Investments will be channeled to enable proof-of-concept projects through equity and debt financing.

The announcement was made during a high-level panel featuring representatives of the governments of Italy and Kenya, the European Union, UNDP and the bank.

To advance the initiative, the African Development Bank said it will conduct a roadshow over the next 10 months to engage governments, private sector players and development partners in forging new partnerships.