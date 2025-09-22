Afreximbank to Host 2025 Compliance Forum in Kigali, Showcasing AI’s Role in Trade and Financial Integrity

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping trade in Africa, curbing illicit financial flows, driving growth and opening new market opportunities.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), will host the 2025 Afreximbank Compliance Forum (ACF2025) from 12–14 November 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Held under the theme “Better Compliance – Better Trade: Embracing AI to Promote and Secure Trade Through a Modern AML/CFT Compliance Framework”, the Forum will explore how AI is enabling faster risk assessments, advancing fraud detection, streamlining due diligence, and providing real-time monitoring of cross-border transactions.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not the future of compliance, it is already shaping the present,” said Dr. George Elombi, executive vice-president for governance, legal and corporate services and incoming president at Afreximbank. “Once considered a regulatory cost, it is now recognised as a strategic driver of trade and economic growth.”

Hon. Soraya M. Hakuziyaremye, governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, added: “By aligning with international best practices and leveraging innovations such as AI, we are reinforcing the integrity of our market, deepening investor confidence, and strengthening Rwanda’s standing as a trusted partner in global trade.”

Key Themes for ACF2025

Integration of AI in compliance and its impact on Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) measures

Insights from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on digital transformation

Lessons learned from African countries successfully exiting the FATF grey list

Strategies for detecting Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML)

Best practices in correspondent banking

Case studies showcasing AI in customer onboarding and real-time monitoring

Last year’s Forum in Dakar, Senegal, saw attendance more than double compared to 2023, with delegates from 36 countries and 25 expert speakers. ACF2025 is expected to attract central bankers, regulators, compliance officers, fintech specialists, auditors, and financial intelligence agencies from across Africa and beyond.

Building on Afreximbank’s investments in AI-powered compliance platforms, this year’s event will focus on balancing innovation with governance to create a secure and competitive trading environment for the continent.

Attendees can register here: acf2025.com