Acer, Intel Pilot AI Classroom in Europe with Eye on Global Expansion

Acer has partnered with Intel to launch its AI Classroom initiative in Europe, piloting the program in eight countries: the UK, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Poland.

The initiative equips teachers with AI tools to plan lessons, create content and personalize learning. Acer is providing devices such as the TravelMate AI and Chromebook Plus, which integrate Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini. The program also supports administrative tasks to improve school operations.

Acer’s Starter Packs, designed with Intel’s Skills for Innovation program, offer modular lesson plans for ages 10–19. Topics include digital design, screen well-being and sustainability.

“Our priority is to empower teachers by providing content and tools that prepare students with the skills of the future,” said Cristina Pez, Acer’s commercial director for B2B and Education in EMEA.

If successful, Acer plans to expand the project beyond Europe, with Africa — and South Africa in particular — identified as a key growth market.