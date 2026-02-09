Absa Expands ElevateHer AI Program Across Nine African Markets

As Africa’s digital economy expands, demand for artificial intelligence and digital skills is rising rapidly across the continent. Women, however, remain underrepresented in technology-driven roles despite growing participation and strong early adoption.

Absa, working with Microsoft Elevate and Women in Tech, is extending the ElevateHer AI Program across nine African markets. The expansion follows the programme’s launch in South Africa on Sept. 18, 2025, and reflects a broader effort to strengthen AI literacy and digital readiness at a time when global leaders are calling for greater participation from the Global South in the AI economy.

Organisers said the move aligns with discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, where leaders highlighted the need to close global AI skills gaps and ensure emerging economies are equipped to participate meaningfully in an AI-driven future.

Through the programme, Absa is leveraging its pan-African footprint alongside Microsoft’s Elevate AI skilling platform and Women in Tech’s community networks to equip women with practical, job-relevant AI skills. The initiative supports employability, entrepreneurship and economic participation, enabling women to use AI tools and influence how they are applied within industries and communities.

Microsoft Elevate focuses on placing people at the center of AI innovation by combining technology, skills development and philanthropic investment. Microsoft has pledged more than $4 billion in cash and technology over five years and aims to credential 20 million learners within two years, supporting schools, nonprofits and government agencies involved in building the AI economy.

Under ElevateHer, this support translates into free, practical AI training designed to bridge skills gaps across different career stages, from students and employees to entrepreneurs. Participants learn to generate ideas, draft reports, apply AI responsibly and streamline everyday tasks using tools such as Microsoft Copilot.

Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy and transformation technology for Africa regions at Absa, said digital confidence is becoming as important as financial literacy. He said the partnership allows Absa to equip employees and communities with skills needed to succeed, while reinforcing the bank’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Since the programme’s launch in South Africa, more than 10,000 learners have completed training. Participants receive Microsoft digital badges upon completion, which can be shared on professional and social platforms.

Tiara Pathon, AI skills director for Microsoft Elevate at Microsoft South Africa, said inclusive economic growth in the age of AI depends on building skills at scale in emerging markets. She said investing in women’s AI capabilities is critical to strengthening Africa’s participation in the global digital economy and shaping the future of work.

Women in Tech, which aims to empower five million women and girls in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics by 2030, said the programme supports its focus on education, business development, digital inclusion and advocacy.

Melissa Slaymaker, Africa regional director for Women in Tech Global, said many women are eager to engage with AI but lack a clear entry point. She said ElevateHer provides the skills and confidence needed to apply AI in work, studies and businesses, reflecting a shared commitment by the partners to ensure women across Africa can thrive in an AI-enabled economy.