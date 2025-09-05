216 Capital Invests in Addvocate.ai to Drive AI-Powered Sales Innovation

216 Capital, a Tunisian venture capital firm, has announced a strategic investment in Addvocate.ai, a Franco-Tunisian startup specializing in AI-powered sales performance optimization. The funding aims to accelerate the company’s product innovation and international expansion.

Revolutionizing Sales Performance

Addvocate.ai provides a platform designed to help technology companies harness customer feedback to enhance sales processes and improve key performance metrics. Initially focused on sales preparation, the startup is evolving into a comprehensive sales performance platform capable of addressing the growing complexities of modern business operations.

“With the support of 216 Capital, we now have the means to stay ahead,” said Ridha Mami, CEO and founder of Addvocate.ai. “We are tackling the limitations of traditional customer relationship management (CRM) systems and offering companies a tool designed for impact, not just data entry.”

Strategic Investment to Scale AI Solutions

According to Dhekra Khelifi, manager at 216 Capital, the partnership represents a key milestone for the company:

“This strategic investment enables Addvocate.ai to accelerate innovation and international expansion, while transforming sales performance through native AI designed to boost sales team efficiency.”

216 Capital’s Growing Footprint

Founded in Tunis in 2021, 216 Capital specializes in seed and early-stage investments in technology-driven startups. By backing Addvocate.ai, the firm reinforces its strategy of supporting ventures that combine AI innovation with strong market potential across Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The investment positions Addvocate.ai to compete in the global sales tech space, where AI-powered platforms are increasingly redefining how businesses analyze data, engage customers, and scale revenue growth.