Zambia Moves to Build Local-Language AI Ecosystem With New Industry Report and Cross-Sector Dialogue

Leaders from technology, finance, manufacturing, agriculture and the broader innovation ecosystem gathered recently in Zambia for an industry dialogue and report launch focused on advancing artificial intelligence adoption — with a particular emphasis on localizing the technology for Zambian languages.

The event, convened by BongoHive, marked the official launch of a new report developed in partnership with PARIS21 and Ubuntu AI. Presenting the findings, Mapalo Lukashi said local-language AI is not only a technical achievement but also a matter of inclusion and access, stressing that technology must reflect the realities and lived experiences of the people it serves. Hannah Hanamwanza-Redders added that the report provides a practical roadmap for organizations seeking to move beyond experimentation toward meaningful AI implementation.

The launch also represented a milestone for the BongoHive AI Lab. Lukonga Lindunda noted that much of Zambia’s AI work has historically existed in isolated pockets and said the initiative signals a shift toward coordinated, industry-led adoption that delivers tangible value across sectors.

A live demonstration session showcased several practical applications drawn from the report. John Emeka Eze demonstrated a Chichewa Text-to-SQL solution enabling users to query complex datasets using natural local language. Nchimunya Munyama presented the MAWU App, illustrating how AI-powered interfaces can make digital platforms more accessible to local users. Tariro Faith Munzwa showcased an AI-enabled maternal health system designed to deliver timely health information to mothers in familiar languages, helping bridge critical information gaps.

An industry panel moderated by Pendo Manjele, co-founder of Ubuntu AI, drew cross-sector perspectives on AI adoption. Manjele opened by noting that local-language AI is foundational to meaningful uptake, arguing that innovation cannot scale if people are unable to interact with it effectively. Francis Mumbi highlighted AI’s role in enabling financial institutions to shift from reactive to predictive decision-making. Parity Chizela said AI can equip farmers with insights that improve productivity and resilience in the agriculture sector. Ashu Sagar, representing manufacturing, said AI adoption is now essential for competitiveness. Khumbuzo Nkunika reflected on the role of digital transformation in improving service delivery and supporting national development.

Lindunda reiterated the importance of collaboration in positioning Zambia not merely as a consumer of AI but as a creator of it — a theme that ran throughout the evening as participants called for coordinated national action to build solutions that address local challenges and support inclusive growth.