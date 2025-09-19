UK’s £4.6M EthiopiAI Programme Seeks Proposals for Responsible AI in Ethiopia

Artificial intelligence is moving from hype to reality, with potential to transform health, education, livelihoods and climate resilience. Yet in Ethiopia, many communities remain underserved by both technology and policy.

The EthiopiAI Programme, launched by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), aims to close that gap. With £4.6 million in grants, the programme will support organisations developing responsible AI solutions to improve service delivery and strengthen resilience.

Funding Priorities

Projects must focus on Ethiopia and align with national and local development priorities. Priority sectors include:

Health

Education

Humanitarian response

Climate action

Economic development

Strong proposals are expected to combine technical innovation with capacity building, policy engagement and partnerships with local institutions.

Proposal Requirements

The call for proposals is open until 3 October 2025. Submissions should include:

A cover letter

CVs of key staff

A 10-page technical proposal (methodology, work plan, budget, risk strategy)

The programme also emphasises training, regulatory support, and the ethical use of AI.

Capacity Building and Policy Engagement

Beyond technology, EthiopiAI will fund initiatives that help build local skills, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and foster partnerships between government, NGOs, and the private sector.

“This is a rare opportunity to shape how Ethiopia harnesses AI for inclusive growth,” the FCDO said in its announcement.