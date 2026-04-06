UK-Based Startup Builds AI Speech Platform to Help African Diaspora Learn Yoruba, Igbo and Other Native Languages

A UK-based creative technologist has developed an AI-powered speech learning platform designed specifically for African languages, aiming to help second-generation Africans in the diaspora reconnect with their linguistic heritage through tools that global language apps have largely failed to provide.

Adebola Onabanjo, founder of Asalingo, said existing language learning applications offer generic models that struggle to capture the nuances of languages such as Yoruba and Igbo. Rather than adapting frameworks built for Western languages, he built Asalingo as a speech-first platform designed from the ground up to reflect the linguistic realities of African languages and the lived experiences of diaspora users.

The platform’s core technology centers on requiring users to record spoken responses to real-life prompts, which are then processed by an AI model built to recognize African linguistic patterns. A key feature is the platform’s focus on tonal accuracy — in many African languages, a word’s meaning changes entirely based on pitch, a distinction that diaspora-adapted AI models have often struggled to identify. Asalingo provides instant phonetic and tonal feedback, coaching users on the specific sounds that define tonal languages such as Yoruba.

Learning sessions are designed to last between 10 and 15 minutes, reflecting real user behavior rather than rigid academic structures, with an emphasis on practical, conversation-based learning over rote memorization.

Beyond individual learning, Onabanjo said Asalingo aims to build a digital reservoir for African languages to ensure they remain viable in a technology-driven future. “African languages shouldn’t exist only in memory,” he said. “They should exist in the technologies people use every day.”

The company is currently expanding its library to include more African languages and developing digital dashboards for language schools. A structured pilot program centered around the University of Hull is being prepared to gather real-world feedback from diaspora learners. Asalingo is also seeking collaborations with African studies departments at universities to integrate its speech technology into formal academic programs.