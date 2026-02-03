U.S. to Launch Digital, AI Skills Training Program in Burkina Faso in 2026

The United States plans to launch a training program focused on digitalization and artificial intelligence in Burkina Faso in 2026, the Ministry of Digital Transition said Tuesday.

The announcement followed a Jan. 21 meeting between Digital Transition Minister Aminata Zerbo/Sabane and U.S. Ambassador to Burkina Faso Joann M. Lockard in Ouagadougou, according to the ministry.

Lockard said the initiative aims to strengthen digital skills among young Burkinabè through training sessions to be held at American Spaces in Ouagadougou, Bobo-Dioulasso and Koudougou.

The program will focus on digital tools, emerging technologies and practical applications of artificial intelligence, with the goal of building local technical capacity and improving youth employability.

The planned initiative builds on broader digital cooperation between the two countries. In 2025, a consortium of U.S. companies supported several activities during Burkina Faso’s Digital Week, signaling increased American engagement in the country’s technology ecosystem.

The announcement also comes as demand for digital skills continues to rise across Africa. The World Bank estimates that about 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030, underscoring the growing importance of training and reskilling initiatives.

Burkina Faso faces particularly acute challenges in this area. In 2023, about 34% of Burkinabè youth were not in employment, education or training, according to World Bank data cited in an Afrobarometer report published in June 2025. Youth unemployment is estimated at 8.2%, highlighting persistent barriers to labor market integration.

Against this backdrop, expanding access to digital and AI skills is increasingly seen as a priority for supporting economic transformation. If implemented, the planned U.S.-backed program could help open new professional opportunities for young people, encourage the growth of digital-related careers and support Burkina Faso’s broader goals around digital sovereignty and human capital development.